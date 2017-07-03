Boston Bruins

Haggerty to Bruins: Just say no to Carlo-for-Duchene deal

By Joe Haggerty July 03, 2017 11:42 AM

 
A couple of days after the opening of NHL free agency, the dominoes have yet to fall for a Colorado Avalanche team in need of a makeover. Matt Duchene is the main name rumored to be moved this summer, just like last summer, and a number of teams -- including the Bruins -- are reportedly involved in trade discussions for the speedy Avs center.

According to a couple of tweets from Columbus Post-Dispatch reporter Aaron Portzline, the Bruins are involved in talks with Colorado for Duchene, and the name of 20-year-old defenseman Brandon Carlo has again cropped up:

"There are some teams that I've spoken with that may have players that we're interested as well," B's general manager Don Sweeney said vaguely on July 1 after the first day of free agency. "I can't guess where it actually falls in the next few days, but there are some players that [we are interested in]."

Carlo, a Colorado Springs native, was prominently mentioned last season when the Bruins discussed a trade with the Avalanche for left winger Gabriel Landeskog, but the B's wisely avoided any temptation to deal their young defenseman.

Duchene, 26, is a speedy, skilled natural center who averaged 25 goals and 61 points per season in the first seven years of his NHL career before slumping to 18 goals, 41 points and a grotesque minus-34 in 77 games in 2016-17. Other teams, like the Nashville Predators and Columbus Blue Jackets, are also heavily in the market for Duchene, who carries a $6 million cap hit for the next couple of seasons. He would be a welcome addition to the Bruins, based on his offensive track record and the speed with which he plays the game, but the cost is the thing.

The B's would have to part with a top young D-man in Carlo and presumably would need to do more to simply make the numbers work on their own salary cap. The Bruins have roughly $13 million in cap space, and nearly half of that figure is expected to be taken by David Pastrnak once the restricted free agent agrees to a new contract.

There's also the issue of where a natural center like Duchene would fit in the lineup, given that Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci are signed for the foreseeable future. Perhaps he could be shoehorned in as a left wing for Krejci as the Bruins search to fill that position, but that would leave Boston with way too many centers (Duchene, Ryan Spooner, David Backes)  playing out of position.

The bottom line: A reloading team like the Bruins, bringing along youth and prospects, should never deal a 20-year-old defenseman like Carlo, who's only completed the first year of his entry-level deal. Carlo and Zdeno Chara could form an extremely effective shutdown pair for the next two or three years at very affordable contracts, and Carlo gives the B's a much different look on the back end than many of their offensive-minded prospects like Charlie McAvoy, Jakub Zboril and Jeremy Lauzon. If anything, Boston should be pushing a package that includes Spooner as a cheaper roster replacement for Duchene, and a prospect like Zboril who could be part of Colorado's core group moving forward.  

The Bruins were wise to avoid the temptation to mortgage a young player like Carlo to make a bad, short-term deal last season. They should do the same this summer.

Morning Skate: Shayne Corson's anxiety battle

By Joe Haggerty July 04, 2017 5:46 PM

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and hoping for a safe, festive and reflective Fourth of July for everybody out there.

*A gripping account from Steve Simmons of the NHL life and times for Shayne Corson as he battled crippling anxiety through his career.

*FOH (Friend of Haggs) James Mirtle paints a picture of how much more the Maple Leafs can spend after going three years at pretty good money for Patrick Marleau.

*It appears that after all the song and dance, Ilya Kovalchuk will be heading back for another season in the KHL next year. This is always the risk in attempting to woo Russian players away from the KHL, or trying to keep them away from Mother Russia.

*The Colorado Avalanche are in a spot where they can give chances to downtrodden NHL talents, and they did just that with Nail Yakupov after signing him to a one-year deal.

*It would appear that the Dallas Stars are really going for it after signing Alex Radulov, or at least it would appear they’re under the impression they can continue to try and outscore every other team in the league. I actually hate this signing for them, so it will be interesting to see how it all plays out over the next couple of seasons.

*The Washington Capitals continue to be busy as they signed Andre Burakovsky to a three-year bridge deal.

*For something completely different: I hope that Terry Francona is okay amid the health troubles dogging him lately. Plenty of heart issues in his family health history, and you really can’t fool around with that stuff.

 

Morning Skate: Habs sign Price to mega-deal, Radulov joins Dallas

By Joe Haggerty July 03, 2017 2:01 PM

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading while awaiting the choice for Gordon Hayward. 

 

*Speaking of big contracts, Carey Price is now the only goalie to be making $10 million plus per season after signing his new deal with the Montreal Canadiens. There is no way I’d pay a goalie that big of a piece of the salary cap, even if he was the best in the world. The Habs will need to sign low-priced AHL fodder to back him, and they’re going to have a hard time building up a good enough team to win around him. We all know Claude Julien wants to try and win games 0-0, so this is a step in the right direction for his “defense and goaltending” strategy, however. 

 

*Speaking of the Canadiens, they were outbid for the services of Alex Radulov, who signed a five-year, big money deal in Dallas. Good luck to Ken Hitchcock trying to get Radulov and Tyler Seguin to play defense in a team-oriented system. Yikes. 

 

*NHL beauty Paul Bissonnette wrote an earnest ode to his Speedo on their Fourth of July holiday weekend that certainly stirred emotions.

 

*Jumbo Joe Thornton wanted to come back with the San Jose Sharks, and put his money where his mouth was in signing a one-year deal to return. 

 

*PHT writer James O’Brien has the GM for the Washington Capitals suffering a Stanley Cup hangover even though they didn’t even win the Cup. 

 

*Could Jaromir Jagr make another run with the Philadelphia Flyers as he looks around the league for employment? Hmmm…should be interesting where the Jagr finds work, and how late into the process he needs to wait. 

 

*After all of these big contracts are being signed, it sure looks like Leon Draisaitl is going to be in line for a big payday with Edmonton

 

*For something completely different: Good for Pete Frates showing the courage and heart he’s known for amid an erroneous, irresponsible report that he had passed away. 

