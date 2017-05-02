Boston Bruins

Jacobs on NHL in 2018 Olympics: ‘I don’t think it’s gonna happen’

Jacobs on NHL in 2018 Olympics: ‘I don’t think it’s gonna happen’

By Joe Haggerty May 02, 2017 2:51 PM

Wake up with "The Best of Boston Sports Tonight" podcast

Tom Curran, Michael Holley, Kayce Smith and Tom Giles discuss the issues of the day and bring in the best guests. Listen to a cut-down version of the show on your commute.

BOSTON – If the word from the Chairman of the NHL’s Board of Governors is any indication, then any notion of the NHL players participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea is truly a dead proposition.

Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs said at the B’s end-of-the-season presser on Tuesday morning that he didn’t foresee any 11th-hour change in joint discussions between the NHL, the NHLPA and the International Olympic Committee and the IIHF.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said a month ago that his league’s players weren’t participating in the Pyeongchang Olympics next season and that the NHL was foraging ahead with a regular-season schedule that didn’t include a three-week in-season break for the Winter Games.

Jacobs echoed that sentiment citing the hardships on the league, and the lack of real visibility that the games would provide giving their setting half-way across the world.

“I don’t think it’s gonna happen…no,” said Jacobs. “When you stop and think about if we should stop and take those weeks out of our season, turn [the regular season] off, continue to depend on these players to perform for us when they get back, if they get back in good condition…I continue to say they should do what they did with basketball and play in the summer.

“You can go to the Summer Olympics just as easily, but they won’t embrace it. So it is what it is. Also, Korea doesn’t really help this situation at all for them. It’s time zones are so totally different. If you want to watch it here at 2 or 3 in the morning then okay, but I think the four people watching it don’t justify the reason for [NHL participation].”

It really is too bad given how immensely successful the NHL’s participation in the Olympics Games has been since they began participating in the tournament back in 1998.

There still may be time given that the NHL’s participation in the 2014 Olympics wasn’t finalized until the summer months in the last Olympic cycle. Clearly, the players have voiced their opinion about preferring to represent their home countries in the tournament. But it sure sounds like the hawk contingent within NHL ownership isn’t budging on the issue barring some awfully big concessions from the IOC and IIHF that don’t seem likely to be coming.

Anders Bjork to give Bruins a decision after world championships

Anders Bjork to give Bruins a decision after world championships

By Joe Haggerty May 02, 2017 6:33 PM

Wake up with "The Best of Boston Sports Tonight" podcast

Tom Curran, Michael Holley, Kayce Smith and Tom Giles discuss the issues of the day and bring in the best guests. Listen to a cut-down version of the show on your commute.

BOSTON – In a bit of an update on the Anders Bjork situation, the Bruins prospect is expected to notify the NHL club holding his rights about his plans for the upcoming season following his stint for Team USA at the World Championships.

The Notre Dame forward will be on the USA Hockey contingent set to travel over to Europe to compete in the world championships, and there he’ll be teammates with 19-year-old Charlie McAvoy after his successful run with the Black and Gold at the end of the season. Bruins President Cam Neely said the Bruins hope it doesn’t turn into a Jimmy Vesey-type situation if Bjork opts to return to the Fighting Irish for his senior season, and he’s given the club no reason to think that might be the case.

Vesey is among a number of college players in recent years that have spurned the teams that drafted them, and become an NHL free agent after not signing with the team holding their rights a few months after they’d left school.

“We’re doing everything we possibly can. He had a very difficult decision (about turning pro) right after his season was over. I think it was overwhelming for him. He’s at the World Championships now. His camp has told Don that he’s going to make a decision whether or not to return to college hockey or turn pro after the World Championships at some point,” said Neely. “Our hopes are that he sees where we’re at as a team and some of the young players we’re putting in our lineup. We hope that he understands that he’s a player that we think very highly of that can step in and contribute [in the NHL].”

Making matters more complicated is the fact that Bjork, who projects to be a top-6 left wing candidate playing on a line with David Krejci, could return to a Notre Dame team primed for an NCAA title run, and a possible Olympic chance to play for Team USA next winter if the NHL players don’t end up going to South Korea.

Bjork, a former fifth-round pick, has clearly elevated his NHL profile since he was drafted three years ago, and finished with 21 goals and 52 points for the Irish while getting major Hobey Baker consideration as a junior. There’s also the fact Bjork holds particularly strong ties to Notre Dame as a bit of a legacy there: His father Kirt was an All-American hockey player there and his cousin, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Erik Condra, also played for the Irish before jumping into the NHL. 

Jacobs on state of the Bruins: 'Happy with where we are'

Jacobs on state of the Bruins: 'Happy with where we are'

By Joe Haggerty May 02, 2017 6:21 PM

Wake up with "The Best of Boston Sports Tonight" podcast

Tom Curran, Michael Holley, Kayce Smith and Tom Giles discuss the issues of the day and bring in the best guests. Listen to a cut-down version of the show on your commute.

BOSTON – In one of the final acts before the Bruins officially got things going in the regular season, Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs said he expected the team back into the playoffs this season and also wanted “a deep playoff run.” It seemed a tad aggressive given that the Black and Gold had missed the playoff cut in each of the last two postseasons, and the Bruins accomplished part of the goal by pushing their way back into the playoffs this season.

Clearly, it wasn’t a deep playoff run given that it was over in six games in the first round at the hands of the Ottawa Senators, but it was still a commendable achievement for a team beset by injuries late in the season that ultimately doomed them.

It was also a team that made a major alteration midstream when they fired longtime head coach Claude Julien and replaced him with Bruce Cassidy, but that move was actually part of what satisfied B’s ownership with this year’s group when it was all said and done.

“I think we had a successful season because of what evolved, the changing of the guard in our coaching ranks, and I think our leadership showed itself very well. I think hope springs eternal and we set off hoping and looking forward to extending the season,” said Jacobs. “As it did evolve, I think the correction was good and I think we did a tremendous job once we had Butch [Bruce Cassidy] in place. So I’m happy with where we are and I’m happy with the next generation of players coming into this organization.

“To see the change in the game [with the introduction of some young players] was Immediate and it was welcomed. It’s very exciting to watch some of the hockey we’re watching today. I haven’t seen anything like the speed that we’re seeing today and it’s great to see the league moving in that direction. It’s very entertaining.”

Jacobs enjoyed youngsters like David Pastrnak, Brandon Carlo and McAvoy energizing the veteran core Bruins group, and others like Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, Jake DeBrusk, Zach Senyshyn, Anders Bjork, Jakub Zboril and Jeremy Lauzon should be on their way as well.

Bruins President Cam Neely and GM Don Sweeney find themselves in a much better position following this season than they did a year ago when another season out of the playoffs might have been the end of the line. Instead, this season’s success has bought them some time, and the grand design is for all things Bruins is to keep building with more prospects joining McAvoy and Carlo over the next couple of seasons.

That should lead to more “successful seasons” in the eyes of ownership, although the “deep playoff run” might be more expectation than wishful thinking when Jacobs speaks on the eve of the next upcoming regular season. 

Load more