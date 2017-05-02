Boston Bruins

Jacobs on Bruins’ coaching change: ‘It was overdue…maybe a little late’

By Joe Haggerty May 02, 2017 4:10 PM

BOSTON – If you were a Bruins fan wondering why it took so long to change the head coach based on the results by February of this season, then you got your answer at the season-ending press conference on Tuesday with Bruins ownership and team president Cam Neely. 

Bruins principal owner Jeremy Jacobs stressed it was the final decision of Neely, Don Sweeney and the hockey ops group to replace Claude Julien with Bruce Cassidy Feb. 7.

It was a move that obviously worked with the B’s going 18-8-1 down the stretch under the new coach to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. From a business perspective, it gave the Black and Gold three home playoff games at TD Garden before they were ultimately eliminated.  

So, Jacobs admitted the coaching change, pivotal to the relative success of this season’s group, was probably “overdue” based on the loyalty he and other members of Bruins upper management felt for a Stanley Cup-winning coach in Julien.

“The decision was very much made here in Boston, the leadership here. My own impression is that it was overdue – maybe a little late. Maybe I precipitated part of that and misplaced loyalty in that sense,” said Jacobs, who clearly took a liking to Julien in his 10-year run as coach. “But it was the right move. Coaches have a definite life it seems to be. He had been a long-serving coach. He spent a good bit of his career with us, and hopefully he does well in Montreal.

“But once Bruce took over, I think he either had the first- or second-best record of any team in the National Hockey League for that period of time. It was a very prudent move and it was very prudent [at that time]. Under those circumstances, I would say that Don did a terrific job in selecting him and motivating him, and motivating the team.”

Clearly, the Bruins could have done it a little sooner this past season and made things a little easier on themselves down the stretch. A shootout loss in Detroit in January would have been an opportune moment and making a coaching change at the NHL All-Star break also would have been a natural time to make a move.

Some would even make the argument that Julien should have been fired after the Bruins faltered, collapsed and were blown out by the Ottawa Senators in last season’s pathetic regular-season finale.

That didn’t happen, however, and the longtime Bruins owner and Chairman of the NHL Board of Governors clarified his point even more in some comments to reporters following the main press conference.

It certainly felt as if Jacobs was chiding himself a bit for not being fully sold on the coaching change a little earlier in the process, and that perhaps loyalty to the winningest coach in B’s franchise history blinded them to the need for a fresh voice.

“When I say overdue, I think I had a false sense of loyalty there. I think we gave Claude a lot of leeway. It didn’t produce [at the very end], so it was time to move on,” said Jacobs. “It was discussed, but when it was decided, it was decided. It’s always [difficult]. I liked the guy and I thought he did a great job for us. We won a Cup with him, so you have a reason to be [fond of him] just from a practical business sense.”

It wasn’t much of a secret Neely, on the other hand, was okay with making a coaching change earlier in the process. It sounded as if, in the final gauge of things, the players had grown weary of the message and Julien’s voice wasn’t getting through like it did earlier in his highly successful 10-year stint with the Black and Gold.

“I felt that it was going to be better [after firing Julien]. Did I expect the run we went on? No. I don’t think anybody did, but the environment and the way we were practicing changed right from the very next day,” said Neely. “Claude’s a fantastic coach and he’s had a lot of success. But you’re talking 10 years and you’re talking 82 plus games a year with the same voice. Regardless of how good a coach is at some point [you need a change].

“It’s not 16 games a year. It’s 82 games a year and you’re on the ice almost on a daily basis. It’s not so much about his ability as a coach. From the pulse of things and from what Donnie was telling me, it was just time. Fortunately, things worked out and Bruce was a good call.”

The results speak for themselves as to how prudent a move it was replacing the conservative Julien with Cassidy, who preached offensive aggression and playmaking creativity. The bottom line is the Bruins did it soon enough to qualify for the postseason and break the spell that had bedeviled the Black and Gold the past couple of seasons.  

Wednesday, May 3: What about the ladies at Oilers’ new home?

By Joe Haggerty May 03, 2017 11:59 AM

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading while totally in awe and inspired by the playoff performance of Isaiah Thomas. That guy has all the character, talent and heart you want in a professional athlete doing his thing in the city of Boston. The Celtics are lucky to have him.

*The Edmonton Oilers are in a new building this season and Puck Daddy believes it needs to take the ladies in mind just a little bit more.

*Speaking of FOH (Friend of Haggs) Greg Wyshynski, he and Jeff Marek had an interesting conversation with Elliotte Friedman about Rob Rossi’s scorched earth column following Sidney Crosby’s concussion in the second round of the playoffs.

*Good Sports Illustrated piece on Erik Karlsson, who has really pushed forward to a whole new superstar level during this spring’s Stanley Cup playoffs.

*Interesting piece from the Hockey News positing the theory that the Dallas Stars should make a run to trade for Cory Schneider. They certainly need a No. 1 goalie, but I’m not sure the New Jersey Devils should do a deal like this unless they truly want to bottom out.

*Don Cherry and Ron MacLean talk about the Sidney Crosby hit during Coach’s Corner, and it’s clear that Grapes thinks the Matti Niskanen hit was fully on purpose and deserved a suspension.

*It’s a big summer for Carolina Hurricanes GM Ron Francis, who needs to help the Carolina Hurricanes take a big leap forward. It starts with closing a deal with goalie Scott Darling after trading for his rights.

*Larry Brooks believes that the New York Rangers have found their blueprint to win the series after taking down the Senators at Madison Square Garden.

*For something completely different: The first trailer for the Defenders series from Netflix looks pretty darn good.

 

Anders Bjork to give Bruins a decision after world championships

By Joe Haggerty May 02, 2017 6:33 PM

BOSTON – In a bit of an update on the Anders Bjork situation, the Bruins prospect is expected to notify the NHL club holding his rights about his plans for the upcoming season following his stint for Team USA at the World Championships.

The Notre Dame forward will be on the USA Hockey contingent set to travel over to Europe to compete in the world championships, and there he’ll be teammates with 19-year-old Charlie McAvoy after his successful run with the Black and Gold at the end of the season. Bruins President Cam Neely said the Bruins hope it doesn’t turn into a Jimmy Vesey-type situation if Bjork opts to return to the Fighting Irish for his senior season, and he’s given the club no reason to think that might be the case.

Vesey is among a number of college players in recent years that have spurned the teams that drafted them, and become an NHL free agent after not signing with the team holding their rights a few months after they’d left school.

“We’re doing everything we possibly can. He had a very difficult decision (about turning pro) right after his season was over. I think it was overwhelming for him. He’s at the World Championships now. His camp has told Don that he’s going to make a decision whether or not to return to college hockey or turn pro after the World Championships at some point,” said Neely. “Our hopes are that he sees where we’re at as a team and some of the young players we’re putting in our lineup. We hope that he understands that he’s a player that we think very highly of that can step in and contribute [in the NHL].”

Making matters more complicated is the fact that Bjork, who projects to be a top-6 left wing candidate playing on a line with David Krejci, could return to a Notre Dame team primed for an NCAA title run, and a possible Olympic chance to play for Team USA next winter if the NHL players don’t end up going to South Korea.

Bjork, a former fifth-round pick, has clearly elevated his NHL profile since he was drafted three years ago, and finished with 21 goals and 52 points for the Irish while getting major Hobey Baker consideration as a junior. There’s also the fact Bjork holds particularly strong ties to Notre Dame as a bit of a legacy there: His father Kirt was an All-American hockey player there and his cousin, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Erik Condra, also played for the Irish before jumping into the NHL. 

