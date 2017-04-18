Boston Bruins

Improving Colin Miller still trending toward return for Bruins

By Joe Haggerty April 18, 2017 3:31 PM

BRIGHTON, Mass – Slowly and unsurely the Bruins are trying to get a healthy roster while there’s still some playoff hockey left.

Colin Miller (lower body) again skated with the team at Warrior Ice Arena and is trending toward a potential return for Game 4 on Wednesday night, and Brandon Carlo (upper body) once again skated on his own prior to practice while being listed as doubtful for a Game 4 appearance.

MORE BRUINS

Both Torey Krug (lower body) and Adam McQuaid (upper body) were again missing from the ice, considered day-to-day and won’t be playing in the next game for the Black and Gold.

“Carlo skated today and he’s doing okay, day-to-day and doubtful for [Game 4]. Colin Miller is better, so we’ll have an update in the morning. Miller is ahead of Carlo, for sure,” said Bruce Cassidy. “Krug is listed as day-to-day, but he wasn’t out there today.”

One note on Krug: He’s been spotted the last couple of days with no crutches and no discernible limp, so he’s clearly feeling a little better at this point than when he first suffered the injury a couple of weeks ago vs. Ottawa. Matt Grzelcyk was also still practicing with the team on Tuesday despite being re-assigned to Providence on Monday night during Game 3 when it was Tommy Cross that got the call in Boston’s lineup.

Both David Krejci and Noel Acciari were at practice on Tuesday as well, so it appeared those injured forwards are over the hump as the B’s enjoyed a growing number of players on the practice ice. Here are the projected line combs and D-pairings vs. the Senators in Game 4 based on Tuesday’s practice group:


Marchand-Bergeron-Backes

Stafford-Krejci-Pastrnak

Schaller-Nash-Acciari

Moore-Spooner-Vatrano

 
Chara-McAvoy

Morrow-K. Miller

Liles-Cross

 
Rask

 

Krejci ready to 'step it up' as he gets back in the flow for Bruins

By Joe Haggerty April 18, 2017 6:02 PM

BRIGHTON, Mass – David Krejci said that he felt better as things went along in his return to the Game 3 lineup after missing the first couple of contests, and that’s very good news for the Bruins. Even better was his presence at Tuesday afternoon’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena one day later, which should be a good sign that the worst of his upper body injury is now behind him in the middle of Boston’s first round series with the Ottawa Senators.

“I feel good today, I felt good at practice and tomorrow I’m ready to go,” said Krejci, who played in all 82 regular season games before missing the first couple of Boston’s playoff games. “It’s the playoffs and everybody needs to step it up. That’s what it is. First period was tough, but I felt like we were making some plays in the second and third period and getting close. I definitely felt better as the game went along.”

The 14:38 of ice time on Monday night’s Game 3 was definitely below his usual standard and he was clearly rusty after jumping from not playing to playoff hockey, but Krejci also had a great scoring chance late in the game that was robbed by a Craig Anderson stop. That should be a preview of things to come as Krejci gets back into the swing of things, and again becomes the clutch postseason player with 29 goals and 77 points in 94 career playoff games.

B’s interim coach Bruce Cassidy certainly expects Krejci to start moving in an onward and upward now that he's back in the lineup, and that’s nothing but a positive sign for a Bruins team that’s been too one-dimensional on offense in this series.

“With him I expected it would take a little time because he had missed some time,” said Cassidy. “Eventually he got going and he had a chance to put the game away in the third on a great play by David Backes, and they made a good save. I would expect to see even more out of him tomorrow provided he wakes up feeling healthy and ready to play. It was a bit of an unknown going into [Game 3] so we had to watch his minutes.

“But he’s a big game player. In the playoffs he’s had a great history on their Cup Final runs. So you have to live in the moment, but you hope some of that comes through. He’s one of the guys we’re going to rely on, so it was good to see him out [on the practice ice] today. He’s a leader and a good player for us, and we need both.”

Now that Krejci is back and healthy he’ll be looking to regain the form of the guy that finished tying a career-high with his 23 goals and notched 54 points during the regular season, and force the Senators into stopping more than one forward line if they want to handle the B’s. 

Lack of penalty killers on defense hurting Bruins vs. Senators

By DJ Bean April 18, 2017 3:34 PM

While watching Game 3 it became apparent: The Bruins cannot afford for Zdeno Chara or Kevan Miller to take a penalty. 

Not in a “you never want to be shorthanded” kind of way. In an “even against a power play as mediocre as the Senators’, if you take one of those guys off the ice and then play down a man, you’re going to give up a goal” kind of way. 

And really, that’s what’s happened thus far in the series. The Senators have had 10 power plays over the first round’s three games. Of the eight that have come on penalties to players other than Chara and Miller, they are 2-for-8, good for a 25 percent success rate that is already an improvement on their 23rd-ranked 17 percent mark in the regular season. 

Yet when Chara or Miller takes a penalty, it goes way up. The veteran blueliners have taken one penalty apiece thus far, and both have resulted in Ottawa goals (Chara’s Game 2 penalty had expired before Ottawa scored the game-winner, but Dion Phaneuf’s goal came on the same possession 12 seconds later). 

On Monday, it was a Miller penalty in the second period that hurt the B’s, with Mike Hoffman scoring 1:44 after Miller was sent off for interference. 

Take a look at the Bruins’ roster right now and none of this should come as a surprise.  The Bruins’ injuries on defense have left Bruce Cassidy clinging to those two players for dear life. It’s bad enough having only two defenders on whom he can lean; when you take one away the situation becomes even less navigable. 

Chara led the Bruins in shorthanded time on ice this season with 3:46 a night. He was one of four regulars to average 2:00 on the PK. Another was Miller, who averaged 2:00 exactly. The other two? Brandon Carlo (2:36) and Adam McQuaid (2:23), both of whom are out with injuries and neither of whom are expected back by Game 4. 

So Cassidy has tried his options, yet none of them have been ideal or, for that matter, successful. For Chara’s Game 2 delay of game penalty, Miller killed the entire thing, with Joe Morrow and John-Michael Liles serving as his parters. 

Similar thing with Miller’s Game 3 penalty. Cassidy went with Chara for the entire 1:44, starting with Morrow and finishing with Cross. 

The Bruins can get away with Chara and Miller anchoring pairings on regular PK shifts, though they shouldn’t bank on it. Yet it’s clear that when one of those guys goes off, Cassidy feels he doesn’t have much of a choice. He’s probably right. 

So what’s the solution? It’s not to have two of your most important players begin playing passive out of fear of taking a penalty. The ideal fix would be to get certain guys back; Colin Miller returning would not solve the PK issue. 

That leaves them with this: Find another guy to add to the rotation. Tony Amonte suggested Charlie McAvoy on Monday, noting that the 19-year-old righty has killed penalties at every level to this point. I wonder about that given that he didn’t do much with Zack Smith in front of the net in the seconds leading up to Chris Wideman’s even-strength goal in the third period of Game 2. 

Yet it might be worth a shot. Morrow and Cross have been OK for the situations in which they’ve been put, yet they’re only being trusted out there on the PK if they’re with an overly depended upon (and thus overworked at points) Chara or Miller. 

Special teams figured to be important in this series, yet when we discussed them last week, we only harped on the Bruins scoring power play goals to make up for any 1-3-1 even-strength challenges. 

Then again, no one was counting on the slew of injuries that has befallen the Bruins. They’ve meant a series win would be even more impressive, but they’ve hurt the team in even-strength, the power play and, especially, the penalty kill. 
 

