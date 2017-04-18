Improving Colin Miller still trending toward return for Bruins

BRIGHTON, Mass – Slowly and unsurely the Bruins are trying to get a healthy roster while there’s still some playoff hockey left.
Colin Miller (lower body) again skated with the team at Warrior Ice Arena and is trending toward a potential return for Game 4 on Wednesday night, and Brandon Carlo (upper body) once again skated on his own prior to practice while being listed as doubtful for a Game 4 appearance.
MORE BRUINS
- Slow start, bad finish for B's in Game 3
- Riley Nash takes accountability for 'selfish' penalty
- WATCH: Felger, Amonte and Bean on which player is key to B's turning series around?
Both Torey Krug (lower body) and Adam McQuaid (upper body) were again missing from the ice, considered day-to-day and won’t be playing in the next game for the Black and Gold.
“Carlo skated today and he’s doing okay, day-to-day and doubtful for [Game 4]. Colin Miller is better, so we’ll have an update in the morning. Miller is ahead of Carlo, for sure,” said Bruce Cassidy. “Krug is listed as day-to-day, but he wasn’t out there today.”
One note on Krug: He’s been spotted the last couple of days with no crutches and no discernible limp, so he’s clearly feeling a little better at this point than when he first suffered the injury a couple of weeks ago vs. Ottawa. Matt Grzelcyk was also still practicing with the team on Tuesday despite being re-assigned to Providence on Monday night during Game 3 when it was Tommy Cross that got the call in Boston’s lineup.
Both David Krejci and Noel Acciari were at practice on Tuesday as well, so it appeared those injured forwards are over the hump as the B’s enjoyed a growing number of players on the practice ice. Here are the projected line combs and D-pairings vs. the Senators in Game 4 based on Tuesday’s practice group:
Marchand-Bergeron-Backes
Stafford-Krejci-Pastrnak
Schaller-Nash-Acciari
Moore-Spooner-Vatrano
Chara-McAvoy
Morrow-K. Miller
Liles-Cross
Rask