Haggerty's NHL mock expansion draft

After a year of build-up and intrigue over the team name and speculation about which players might go unprotected for the expansion draft, the Vegas Golden Knights will begin taking shape this week. The process has already started as the other 30 NHL teams have submitted their protection lists and there is a trade freeze in effect for all teams aside from any possible deals brewing with GM George McPhee and the Golden Knights.

With that in mind, here’s a mock expansion draft with our best guess at the 30 players, one from each of the other NHL teams, who will be taken when Vegas announces its selections Wednesday night at the NHL Awards ceremony. It’s all got a little bit of a reality show feel to it, but then again it seems to fit right into the showy bombast that Vegas will feature on a nightly basis in its maiden NHL season.

In this exercise, we have Vegas taking 14 forwards, 11 defensemen and five goaltenders and then undoubtedly wheeling and dealing for more players and assets once the dust has settled.

Here’s the mock expansion draft with the Golden Knights expected to build up assets they can trade as the season moves along for a team that isn’t expected to compete right away in the Western Conference: