Boston Bruins

Haggerty: What other choice was there for Bruins but Cassidy?

By Joe Haggerty April 26, 2017 12:11 PM

BRIGHTON, Mass – In the end, there wasn’t going to be any other choice than Bruce Cassidy to lead this Bruins team moving forward.

Cassidy, a Bobby Orr-worshipping Bruins fan as a kid growing up in Ottawa, was named the 28th head coach in Bruins history on Wednesday morning. He essentially locked up the job by guiding the B's to an 18-8-1 record and getting Boston into the playoffs for the first time in three years after taking over for Claude Julien on an interim basis.

The offense was opened up and more aggressive under Cassidy. Things improved dramatically on home ice, where they’d been victimized too many times over the past couple of seasons and the Black and Gold became simply fun to watch again.It could have gone wrong at several points if Cassidy weren’t the right guy, or if the Bruins core group wasn’t of playoff-worthy caliber.

They pulled out of a four-game losing streak/tailspin in the final weeks of the regular season to punch their playoff ticket and showed fight and postseason spark in battling to a double-overtime win in Game 5 against the Senators with a vastly undermanned group before falling in OT in Game 6.

Pretty much to a man the Bruins pointed to the coaching change as the turning point this season and the biggest catalyst for vaulting them back into the postseason mix.

“It was for sure something that shook up the whole team, players and the entire organization,” said Zdeno Chara. “Obviously we had a coach that had been here for 10 years, done a lot of good things, created a lot of personal relationships and was with us when we won the Stanley Cup, but I thought [Cassidy coming in] brought the true realization that we needed to be better.

“It was kind of a big wake-up call for everybody, and from that day we really started playing a little more together and getting results. We were playing in a way that was effective for us and we improved a few things systems-wise. Those worked well for us and allowed us to win some games. [Cassidy] did a great job in taking over.”

The credit there clearly goes to Cassidy for ramping things up offensively with a higher pace, more involvement from the defensemen getting aggressive and more confidence shown in young players still developing while playing in the NHL. 

The numbers didn’t lie for the Bruins when the offense went up in the post-Julien era, and the defense actually performed better under Cassidy: The Bruins ranked first in the NHL in goals per game (3.37), first in the NHL in fewest shots allowed (741), tied for second in the NHL in wins (18), tied for second in the NHL in power-play percentage (27.8), tied for third in the NHL in goals allowed per game (2.30), tied for fifth in the NHL in face-off percentage (53.6) and tied for sixth in the NHL in takeaways (229).

The results were impossible to argue with and any desire to potentially open things up to other worthy candidates, such as Providence College’s Nate Leaman, became a bit of a moot point once the Bruins got back into the postseason. 

For a management tandem of Cam Neely and Don Sweeney that has struggled to get a foothold the past couple of years while teamed with a coach in Julien who didn’t quite share their same visions and philosophies, Cassidy was a like a perfect-fit hockey glove for the Black and Gold.

In a league very much geared toward youth, speed and skill, David Pastrnak busted out for 34 goals and 70 points, Brad Marchand nearly hit 40 goals for the first time in his career and Charlie McAvoy looked like the second coming of Drew Doughty in his brief first-round playoff appearance this spring.  

Once it was clear Boston’s core group of veterans also bought into Cassidy’s upfront style and aggressive on-ice system, it was clear there wasn’t much in the “cons” column when it came to Boston hiring the longtime P-Bruins head coach on a full-time basis.

“It’s always tough to lose a coach in the middle of the year, and it was my first time going through that in my pro career,” said Marchand. “I’ve seen it happen before, and it’s a tough change on the guys in the room. But Butchie [Cassidy] did a really good job. Butch, [Jay Pandolfo], Bob [Essensa] all did a really good job of working together as a unit, and not changing too much. They didn’t make it hard on us by changing the entire system and instead, they just incorporated a couple of little things that really helped us.

“It allowed us to play our game and you saw that it really worked down the stretch. It’s always tough to see your coach go, but I thought it was great to see us respond the way we did. It showed good character, and Butchie did a really good job of coming in and allowing us to really grow as a group. You look at our record, and he’s been a great coach so far. I had [Cassidy] in the minors too, and he’s a great coach.”

Now, Cassidy will get a chance to show it over the course of a few seasons at the Bruins helm with the players he helped spark this season and a whole slew of young, talented prospects that will be incorporated over the next couple of years. 

It took 13 years of AHL bus rides to places like Hershey, Pennsylvania and Lehigh Valley for Cassidy to get his second chance after flaming out in two seasons as the coach of the Washington Capitals, but the Bruins are already the beneficiaries of experience, luck and talent pushing him back into the NHL spotlight as the official guy behind the bench in Boston.  
 

Stafford on return to Bruins: 'I would definitely be into it'

By Joe Haggerty April 26, 2017 9:22 PM

BRIGHTON, Mass – It was a pretty eventful time in Boston for Drew Stafford even if it only amounted to less than two months when it was all said and done.

The 31-year-old Stafford was traded to the Bruins from the Winnipeg Jets at the end of February for a conditional draft pick, and became an affordable, useful trade deadline acquisition for Bruins GM Don Sweeney with four goals and eight points in 19 games for the B’s. Stafford played up and down the lines in the forward group and played both on the left and the right side during his time in Boston, and also popped in a couple of goals during the six-game playoff series against the Ottawa Senators as well.

“The goal when I got here was to try to help the team get into the playoffs any way that I could, and I really didn’t know what to expect,” said Stafford. “But everybody was really welcoming and I felt like I was put in a position right away where I could find my way a little bit. Overall this was an extremely positive experience and there are a lot of great people here throughout the organization.

Off the ice, Stafford and his wife Hali also had twins born during his B’s stint as well, and the veteran forward had been away from his wife and newborn baby when they stayed behind in his home state of Minnesota given the situation.

So it was clearly a situation that worked out for both the team and the player with Stafford providing a veteran winger that could score a little bit, and Boston giving up next-to-nothing for the rental player. Now that it’s over, however, Stafford said he loved his time in Boston and would welcome any chance to return before hitting the open free agent market on July 1.

“Absolutely. If there’s any kind of a chance [to return to Boston], I would definitely be into it. I know my wife wasn’t able to make it out here, but we had talked about it a little bit as a possibility,” said Stafford. “If they feel like it could be a good fit then we’ll cross that bridge moving forward. The business side of it kind of works itself out, but personally I loved my experience here and it would be great. We’ll see what happens.”

Stafford is coming off a two-year, $8.7 million contract he signed with the Winnipeg Jets a couple of years ago, but clearly will be getting less this time around coming off a combined eight goals and 21 points in 58 games this season for the B’s and Jets. The Bruins will obviously be setting their sights a little higher than Stafford looking for a natural left wing to pair with David Krejci next season, but perhaps he becomes an affordable free agent veteran option down the line once Sweeney implements his offseason plan. 

McAvoy added to Team USA roster, wants to make ‘big impact’ with Bruins next season

By Joe Haggerty April 26, 2017 5:12 PM

Since he wasn’t eligible to return to the AHL and join the playoff run for the Providence Bruins, 19-year-old Charlie McAvoy will instead don the Red, White and Blue and play for Team USA in next month’s World Championships in Germany and France.

It will be the fourth time that the Bruins defenseman has represented his country in a world championship event, but the first time that McAvoy will be skating for the men’s national team after crossing over into the pro ranks this spring. 

The B’s 2016 first-round pick just finished a six-game stint in the playoffs with the Black and Gold where he totaled three assists and a minus-2 rating in while averaging a whopping 26:12 of ice time. McAvoy made all of those comparisons to Drew Doughty seem appropriate, rather than far-fetched, in his playoff performance while logging huge minutes, moving the puck, defending well enough and flashing the physical skills to be a do-it-all No. 1 NHL defenseman in the near future.

It’s fair to say he was just scratching the surface of what he can do while getting dropped into a trial-by-fire debut in the Stanley Cup playoffs, but some experience at the world championships will be another nice step toward getting him ready for full-time NHL duty next season.

“I’ve played in a couple of different jerseys this year, and I just feel so very fortunate to have been able to put on every single one of them. Each experience had its own lesson to help me grow and improve as a hockey player,” said McAvoy, who has played for Boston University, Team USA in the World Juniors, the Providence Bruins, the Boston Bruins and now Team USA in the world championships within this calendar year. “I have a quiet confidence about myself, but before you experience something like the [Stanley Cup playoffs] you don’t know how you’re going to fare. It was a credit to my teammates and a guy like Zdeno Chara that me in a position to succeed every time I was out on the ice.

“I still think there’s a lot I can learn, and I lot I can grow into. I’ve had just a small sample size of experience, but I feel like I can have a big impact on this [Bruins] team. It’s something I’ll have to work on all offseason to put myself in the best position to come in and have immediate success, but it’s something I’m committed to.”

McAvoy said at Tuesday’s break-up day that he was ineligible to return to Providence in the AHL playoffs once Boston was eliminated last weekend, and it looks like Sean Kuraly and Noel Acciari will be the only Bruins players hopping on board for the P-Bruins playoff run.

In an added bonus, McAvoy might even be able to convince fellow Bruins prospect and Notre Dame forward Anders Bjork to sign with the Black and Gold as he’ll also be on the Team USA roster looking to medal in the world championships. 
 

