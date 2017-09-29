Boston Bruins

Haggerty: Could Vatrano be in danger of not making Bruins roster?

bruins_frank_vatrano_031617.jpg



By Joe Haggerty September 29, 2017 12:58 PM

BRIGHTON, Mass – With it getting down to crunch time for the Bruins opening night roster and the final version due into the league offices by Tuesday afternoon, Frank Vatrano might just be in jeopardy of not making the cut. 

Vatrano, 23, entered training camp at an important early crossroads in his career coming off two NHL seasons where he showed flashes of scoring, but never really put it all together for an extended stretch.

"I think my overall game needs to be better. I need to be a complete, 200-foot player and I think I just need to bring consistency night in and night out," said Vatrano in the first few days of camp. "Obviously your 'A' game needs to be there more consistently, but you also need to bring your 'B' game if the 'A' isn't there. This is my third year, so I feel a lot more comfortable being here having relationships with the guys and with the coaching staff."

It remains to be seen if that comfort level is a good thing or a bad thing for Vatrano, who still has quite a bit to prove in the NHL. 

Last season, Vatrano finished with 10 goals and 18 points in 44 games, along with a minus-3 rating, and played all six playoff games against the Ottawa Senators. This fall, however, both Anders Bjork and Jake DeBrusk have made strong pushes for NHL roster spots and by all accounts, Vatrano has been pretty average in the competition for a third-line spot.

Unfortunately for him, he’s competing with Matt Beleskey, Tim Schaller, Noel Acciari, Teddy Purcell, Danton Heinen and Sean Kuraly for the three final forward spots and that means somebody expected to be on the big club is probably going to fall short. Kenny Agostino was placed on waivers on Friday afternoon, so it would appear that he won’t be on the NHL roster to start things off after an injury-plagued camp.

It would be easier for it to be Vatrano because he doesn’t have to pass through waivers at this point in his young NHL career and because the Bruins are expected to put an emphasis on penalty-kill candidates given the mass number of face-off/slashing penalties in the preseason.

That all spells possible trouble for Vatrano as a sometimes power-play performer, but definitely not a guy who's been used extensively on the PK unit in his pro career. Instead, it might give bigger, grittier players Schaller and Kuraly a better chance of securing those final few roster spots and leave Vatrano excluded from a Bruins roster where he was thought to be a lock entering camp.

Clearly, Bruce Cassidy wasn’t happy with the middling effort after a 5-1 exhibition loss to the Flyers on Thursday night in Philadelphia and signaled a warning shot to camp participants currently on the bubble.  

“We weren’t competitive enough. The first period, we put ourselves in a tough spot, we took four penalties. A couple, I wasn’t sure what they were, but they’re tough to kill. We were playing against a good team,” said Cassidy. “We were on the road and then you get a couple of disallowed goals, it just seems like we were chasing the game the whole night. If that’s going to happen, you need your guys here pushing for jobs to give you energy to get you back in it. That didn’t happen either, at least not enough.

“I don’t know if there was a lot of [positive developments], to be perfectly honest. I’ll watch it again to see the things we did well. They were better than us. Like I said, the start didn’t help. These types of games during exhibition when you’re traveling the same day, you want to get off to a decent start to stay energized. We didn’t do enough to do that and we put ourselves in a bad spot.”

It remains to be seen if it’s too late for bubble guys like Vatrano to secure jobs with big performances in the preseason finale Saturday night against the Blackhawks, but the fact the Massachusetts native is in that position at all is a bad sign for the way his preseason has rolled out. 

Bruins waive Agostino amid crowded forward field

boston-bruins-kenny-agostino-92917.jpg



By Joe Haggerty September 29, 2017 2:32 PM

BRIGHTON, Mass – It certainly doesn’t put an end to his quest to crack the NHL roster in Boston, but it would appear Kenny Agostino’s chances of making the Bruins out of training camp have taken a hit. 

Agostino, 25, a former St. Louis Blues farmhand, was placed on waivers by the Bruins on Friday with the likely intent of sending him down to the AHL amid a glut of candidates for bottom-six forward roles.

Agostino actually had a decent camp when he was on the ice: He scored the overtime game-winner against the Detroit Red Wings, and he set up David Krejci’s goal in the 5-1 preseason loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. But he also suffered an injury in the middle of camp that knocked him out of action for a couple of days and those were key practices that a new guy entering a new organization probably needed if he wanted to make the team.

“I think he was as advertised as far as showing that he could make some plays,” said Bruce Cassidy of Agostino, who had a goal and three points in seven games with the Blues last season along with 24 goals and 83 points in the AHL last season.

“He had an injury in the middle of camp where we were going to move him around with different people in the lineup, but it didn’t work out," Cassidy said. "I didn’t see him in the AHL because he was in the other division and I didn’t see him in St. Louis last year, so there wasn’t a lot of [prior] knowledge. From what I did see he’s a smart player and he makes plays. We’re looking to upgrade the speed in our lineup and I think there were a few people in front of him.”

Now it comes down to established players Ryan Spooner, David Backes and Riley Nash in the bottom-six and forwards Frank Vatrano, Noel Acciari, Sean Kuraly, Danton Heinen, Tim Schaller, Teddy Purcell and Matt Beleskey battling for the final four forward spots. It will be interesting to see if Agostino’s old team, the Blues, takes a flier on him in the next 24 hours given where they are with their forward depth after learning that Robby Fabbri will miss the entire season. 

Morning Skate: Hamilton settles into quiet life in Calgary

calgary-flames-dougie-hamilton-120415.jpg



By Joe Haggerty September 29, 2017 12:12 PM

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading, while NHL training camps wind to a close soon.

*The quiet life and times of Dougie Hamilton is a hit in Calgary after an adjustment period following his departure from the Bruins.

*FOH (Friend of Haggs) Adrian Dater sounds a few reasons for optimism with the Colorado Avalanche, though I can’t imagine too many until they’ve cleared up the Matt Duchene mess.

*The St. Louis Blues are considering a run at Jaromir Jagr as the ageless Czech wonder is still looking for NHL work at this late date.

*Young stars are finding new and innovative ways to train for an NHL predicated on faster, stronger and more skilled players.

*PK Subban says that he’ll never protest during a national anthem and the Nashville D-man deserves all the respect in the world for doing what’s right for him. Just like the pro athletes that are deciding to kneel deserve respect and understanding for the protest they’re making. It’s a personal choice for each and every player, particularly the black NHL players who have always been a small fraternity within the league.  

*Jordan Nolan is grateful to keep his NHL dreams going closer to home in Buffalo where his dad was the former coach of the Sabres.

*For something completely different: Good to see the original Wonder Woman telling James Cameron to shut up.

 

