Haggerty: Bruins have plenty of options for offseason improvements

BOSTON – The good news is the Bruins took a step forward this season, and a number of prudent hockey decisions patched up the Black and Gold bleeding that had gone on in Boston the past few years.

The better news is that Boston’s decision-makers are fully aware they’re just scratching the surface while slowly, deliberately building things back up again, and there are miles to go before they know to even entertain the idea of getting comfortable with their position in the Eastern Conference.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney said last week the Bruins need to be a “deeper, more talented team” if they’re truly hoping to compete after taking the season in total. B’s President Cam Neely seconded that motion while also expressing happiness the fan base finally got a tasty bite of what’s to come after sitting through some pathetic home-ice performances the past couple of seasons.

Thankfully for both the Bruins and Neely, the Hall of Fame power forward was talking up the future prospects rather than healthy wraps or jumbo home-cooked meatballs this time around.

This is the way it’s supposed to be on Causeway Street.

“It’s been challenging. I know how competitive this city is and how successful some of the other teams have been, and we certainly want to be that successful,” said Neely. “I knew what we were signing up for and it’s hard to relay that information to your fan base because they want results now. And I get that. They’re coming to watch us play and they’re expecting a good performance from our team.

“So I knew where we were headed. It just wasn’t going to happen overnight. I think now with some of the players that are stepping in this year it’s given some hope, not only to us but also to the fans of where we’re headed and what the future looks like because of it.”

Injuries and a few questionable calls from the refs conspired to doom the Bruins against the Ottawa Senators in the first round, and the blistering 18-8-1 clip to finish the season might be tough to maintain over a full season with their current roster. The Bruins also have to expect that there will be growing pains with truly brilliant young talents Charlie McAvoy, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and Brandon Carlo and that’s just a normal part of the process.

So, the Bruins have an improvement plan in mind to continue sculpting the NHL roster into something resembling a contender. One that combines talented youngsters and a grizzled, proven-core group. That means a few specific areas of improvement.

It was clear this season that the Bruins need to find a top-six left wing to complement David Krejci, they need to revamp a third line that went far too silent on far too many nights and, most importantly, they need another top-four left side defenseman. The Bruins are locked and loaded for bear on the right side with McAvoy, Carlo, Kevan Miller, Adam McQuaid and Colin Miller, and will still be stacked even after the likely departure of one of the latter three in the NHL Expansion Draft next month in Vegas.

The Bruins will most likely need to go outside the organization for a left-side D-man that would project to play with McAvoy and leave the B’s with a shutdown middle pairing of 41-year-old Zdeno Chara and 21-year-old Carlo. That would leave Torey Krug and Miller/McQuaid as a very good third pairing capable of picking up the additional slack in the ice-time department.

The problem is there will be plenty of competition with NHL teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning also shopping for the same kind of defenseman and GMs like Steve Yzerman reportedly being willing to dangle the dynamic Jonathan Drouin to land whatever difference-making D-man surfaces on the trade market.

While Ryan Spooner, relatively young offensive player, will have some value in trade offers, it won’t trump any offers from the Lightning involving a player of Drouin’s stature or other NHL GMs willing to pay market price for an established D-man.

“You see the way that the game’s going. There’s a lot of speed in the games. We added some of that when we saw some players that brought some speed and we played a faster game actually. We practiced faster and played faster. I think there are opportunities for guys that are in our system to maybe push and [show that they] have some speed,” said Neely. “I still like to play hard and go to the net, and those are areas where it’s difficult to score in this league. You’ve got to get there to score those goals.

“Whether we have someone on the left side on the back end that can push for a job, or we go out and find that player. I think our right side on the back end is pretty well covered. Maybe a little bit of help on the left side on the wing that can maybe contribute offensively. We’re hoping we maybe had a couple players in our system that will maybe be able to push and show that they’re ready to play in the NHL and contribute.”

Clearly, some of the left wing solutions for Krejci’s running mate may be in-house.

There’s still hope that a healthy offseason for Frank Vatrano could lead to him blossom into a sharp-shooting 20-goal scorer next season, but he’ll also need to add a little more toughness, grit and two-way attentiveness if he wants to make that happen. Former first-round pick Jake DeBrusk was Providence’s best player in the second half of his rookie season in the AHL and he’s got the pedigree even if there’s some debate over whether he’s ultimately a top-six talent or a third line-type winger at the NHL level.

Anders Bjork would be the guy that could presumably jump in and seize that role right away given how good he looked at Notre Dame last season, but Danton Heinen was the same kind of heralded player going into this past season.

It was clear early in the NHL season that Heinen needed more development time in the AHL. That could always be the case with Bjork as well. So pinning top-six hopes on an unproven rookie can be a bit treacherous in the NHL landscape, and doing it with a center like Krejci, who comes with his own package of expectations and demands, can be problematic as well.

“On the wing, we probably feel like there are a couple of players in Providence that could step in after a season or so in the pro game, so we’re anxious to see if they can step in and contribute next season,” said Neely. “We’ve had an opportunity to see what we have coming up, and it maybe gives us an opportunity to maybe use some of those prospects in an opportunity to add somewhere else. If something was appealing to us where we were getting a young player with some [NHL] experience, then we’d have the assets to be able to do that.”

That’s the exact kind of description one could use for Gabriel Landeskog, Jordan Eberle, Cam Fowler, Jacob Trouba or any other number of established NHL players that have been linked to the Black and Gold the past couple of years. The Bruins are just in the beginning stages for their offseason roster improvement plan while having negotiations with Bjork and David Pastrnak to worry about in the coming weeks.

But the good news is that Neely and Sweeney are no longer dealing from a desperate stance, boast a hockey cupboard bursting with affordable, young talent and now they’ve bought themselves some time by showing true progress this season.

There’s still much work to be done before another Stanley Cup is anything more than a fantasy in Boston’s front office, but it’s okay to once again start feeling good about the True North direction the Spoked B is headed toward.

That in and of itself is something to feel good about as deeper, more talented NHL teams continue their spring journey toward Cup immortality.