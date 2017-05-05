Boston Bruins

Friday, May 5: New faces in Washington if they lose to Penguins?

By Joe Haggerty May 05, 2017 7:34 PM

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading while wondering how many more chapters of the Red Sox/Orioles hate-fest we’ll see this season.

* Kudos to the Calgary Flames for visiting children in the hospital dressed up as Star Wars characters, and led by none other than Dougie Hamilton dressed up as Princess Leia.

* One gritty New York Rangers player embodies Alain Vigneault’s message, and that player is Tanner Glass.

* FOH (Friend of Haggs) Elliotte Friedman jumped on with Toronto sports radio this morning, and said to expect plenty of new faces in Washington next season if they lose to the Penguins again in the second round of the playoffs.

* In the interest of self-promotion, here’s what I’m doing these days training to be a Jedi on May the Fourth now that the Bruins season is over.

* The Ottawa Senators are in trouble after getting their tails kicked in back-to-back games at Madison Square Garden, and the series seems to be going now how many people expected it to go right off the bat.

* Dandy Don Cherry blasts Penguins forward Nick Bonino for embellishing a call in the series against the Capitals.

* FOH (Friend of Haggs) and PHT writer Jason Brough has Sidney Crosby returning to practice quickly from a concussion, and perhaps readying for a return to the playoff series.

* For something completely different: I’ve got to say, I like this adjustment to the Force Awakens. Why even have BB-8 there in the first place instead of R2-D2 when it really makes no sense to the story. This goes in line with having Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia present for the death of Han Solo as well, as Mark Hamill suggested.

Haggerty: This time around, Bruins need to stay away from free agency

Haggerty: This time around, Bruins need to stay away from free agency

By Joe Haggerty May 05, 2017 5:43 PM

Cam Neely doesn't anticipate the Bruins being very busy during NHL free agency, and that should be a very good thing. 

"We'll see what transpires over the course of the offseason, but I don't envision [a busy free-agent period]," the Bruins' president responded when asked if general manager Don Sweeney would be busy when free agency begins on July 1. "We have to take a hard look at our roster and see if we can add. It doesn't necessarily have to be a veteran player. Maybe it's a younger player with some experience rather than a player with no NHL experience, but we do have some players in Providence at the pro level that we're looking to see as well. Are they ready to contribute at the NHL level?

"We've had an opportunity to see what we have coming up, and maybe it gives us an opportunity with those prospects to add somewhere else [via trade]. It's in a sense where we're getting a young [NHL] player but with some experience, we may have the assets to be able to do that."

It will be a prudent departure from the last two seasons, when the B's signed high-profile forwards Matt Beleskey and David Backes to five-year contracts for pretty good chunks of money. The two met team needs in the areas of size, strength and grit at the time of their signings, but Boston received mixed results from both.

Beleskey had a good first season, but -- due to his conditioning, and a knee injury -- he trailed off last year to the point where he was a healthy scratch for three of the Bruins' six playoff games.

Backes was pretty good in a top-6 role in his first season with the B's, and played some of his best hockey during the playoffs. But he also had nights during the regular season where he was a big, plodding winger who wasn't much of a factor physically or offensively, and, at age 32, it stands to reason there will be more, not less, of those kinds of games going forward. Clearly, Backes has excellent leadership characteristics and his toughness is something the Bruins badly needed, but the $6 million-a-year price tag feels like it's going to be problematic. 

"David had a hard time adjusting," said Neely. "He mentioned that at the end of the year that it was more of a challenge to come to a new city and a new team and get to know 22 to 24 other players. That took a while for him to get adjusted."

Overall, however, Neely defends the Backes signing.

"I feel like David is really built for the type of playoff hockey you have to have and play to go deep," Neely said. "I feel he's a great leader. He's helped the young kids a ton. If he can pick up a little bit of a step in his game, which he's going to work on in the offseason, I think that's going to be beneficial for him and us. But, I like his physicality. I like the fact that he'll stand front of the net and pay the price to be there. I think offensive-wise, we got kind of what we expected from him. Would we like a little more? Yeah. But, all the things that he brings, I thought that whole package was a welcome addition."

Both Backes and Beleskey, however, should serve as warnings to Neely and Sweeney as they attempt to strengthen an young, exciting team with a bright future ahead. The best weapons in Boston's quest to become "a deeper, more talented team" won't be found in free agency, where there are imperfect fits at premium prices. The Bruins should avoid being big players in free agency, whether it's a left winger for David Krejci or a top-4 defenseman on the left side.

Instead it sounds like the Bruins are leaning toward trades, and that's an encouraging development for a team that shouldn't overpay for anything right now. Both Kevin Shattenkirk and Karl Alzner are set to receive massive contracts as the best two free-agent D-men on the market, and names like Ron Hainsey, Dmitry Kulikov, Andrei Markov, Kris Russell and Michael Del Zotto shouldn't inspire the B's to go running for their checkbook.

Instead the Bruins should wait for things to settle down with the expansion draft and free agency, then utilize some of their treasure trove of prospects to swap for a left winger like Gabriel Landeskog or a left-side defenseman like Cam Fowler.

It looks like the Bruins are curbing the instinct to overpay in free agency as they did with Beleskey and Backes. That's another step in the right direction for a Black and Gold group that may be starting to get it. 
 

Backes hopes to be better after 'humbling' first season in Boston

Backes hopes to be better after 'humbling' first season in Boston

By CSN Video May 04, 2017 11:57 PM

BOSTON – For those looking for more out of David Backes next season after a decent first year in Boston, the 32-year-old power forward agrees with you. The 17 goals and 38 points in 74 games amounted to something close to the offensive output one should expect from a big, strong forward like Backes willing to mix it up around the net, and Backes certainly embraced the physical aspects of the game on many nights. 

Backes also finished up strong with a couple of goals during the playoffs and a really nice chemistry with Sean Kuraly in the final couple of games against the Senators, but he never fully clicked with David Krejci as his center. The veteran forward and former St. Louis Blues captain admitted all of the above while mentioning how challenging it turned out to be getting used to a new NHL home after previously playing in St. Louis for his entire pro career. 

“[There were] obstacles that I faced personally and observations I made with this team being the new guy for the first time and having to learn 22 new teammates, and it’s 35 or 40 when you consider the guys moving up and down, what their tendencies are and character-wise what they’re bringing, and how they go about their day-to-day business. That goes for the coaching staff, training staff, security and PR people, and it’s a lot to take in all at once rather than knowing everybody and having a new face or two that you have to learn,” said Backes, during Bruins break-up day last week. “It was humbling. I know there are a lot of guys that change teams on the regular, and it’s a task certainly. I’ve got a lot more respect for those guys now. 

“I was also fortunate how the group of guys, and the group of wives, here embraced me and my wife coming into this own and this organization. They were willing to help with whatever we needed, and willing to be kind enough to lend their knowledge so we could assimilate right away. Those efforts weren’t falling on empty hearts and it meant a lot to us. We hope to do that with the next group that comes in and form an even tighter bond with the group that’s already here.”

Certainly it will be an interesting offseason for Backes to watch how things develop for him after a season spent ostensibly playing right wing alongside Krejci. He made no secret of the fact that he would have liked to play center a little more than he did in his first season in Boston, and perhaps he would make a good man in the middle for a bigger, stronger third line next season. He’ll have a little more knowledge of his teammates no matter which position he ends up playing up front next season, and he’ll hope to stay even healthier after an elbow procedure and a concussion sidelined him on a couple of occasions this past season. 

Clearly the leadership component was there and Backes was one of the few Bruins players that consistently camped around the net all season, so the B’s got the player they envisioned when they signed him to a five year, $30 million deal last season. That was a sentiment echoed by Cam Neely when the Bruins President addressed the media this week at the season-ending presser with B’s ownership and upper management. 

There was plenty to like about what Backes brought to the table in areas where the Bruins needed more size and strength up front, but it will continue to be a bit of an odd signing given that the organization is pushing speed, youth and up-tempo attack as their long term mandates. 

“From leadership qualities, you talked to players and realized how much of an impact he had on young and older guys, and I think playoffs, I think he would have become even more impactful as playoffs went along, if we continued to play — that’s just the type of player he is, in every inch, how valuable it is,” said Neely. “It was a big transition. He was very honest in saying he was overwhelmed with moving from a place where he had been very well established, had a very identifiable role as captain and a relationship with the coach. All those things are moving parts that he admitted openly that it was a little overwhelming at times, despite everybody doing what they can to make him comfortable. 

“He was very grateful and happy that the wives and girlfriends helped his own wife and family adjust [to Boston]. I think that David will be an even better player for us going forward. I thought his production was pretty good overall. [He] played a couple of different roles and situations, sees himself probably staying on the wing, but can certainly provide the depth up the middle of the ice, depending on how the lineup looks and who emerges. We’re happy to have him.”

So Backes should be a little better in Boston in his second season just based on the comfort and confidence factor, but there’s also an awareness that the clock is ticking a little bit on the veteran forward as well. Backes won’t be getting any faster, any more explosive or any healthier as he moves into the middle and final years of his five year contract with the Black and Gold, so maximizing the front years of the deal needs to be a must for both player and team. 

