Five best moves for Don Sweeney this season

4) It was lost a bit in the shuffle of everything else that was accomplished this season, but the eight-year, $49 million contract extension for Brad Marchand prior to the start of this season was a major victory for the Bruins. Marchand had always intended on sticking around with the Bruins and his partner-in-crime Patrice Bergeron, but his World Cup of Hockey performance also showed that he was capable of matching the previous season’s 37-goal output as his profile was rising in the hockey world. So the Bruins caught him at the exact right time to get a long contract extension at a very reasonable $6.125 salary cap hit, and then watched him go out and improve by scoring 39 goals and topping 80 points while garnering Hart Trophy attention for the first time in his career. The final numbers were impressive as Marchand was the first Bruins player to surpass 80 points since Marc Savard at the height of his power with the B’s, and he did while excelling in every single situation on the ice. If Marchand can somehow lose the penchant for taking penalties and suspensions at exactly the wrong time, then he’ll truly become a complete player without any discernible flaws. Sweeney had to close some good deals with the Bruins to simply prove that he could do it, and getting it done with Marchand on an eight-year contract was a big deal.