Five best moves for Don Sweeney this season
The second time around was better for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, who used experience and lessons learned in his rookie year as a GM to help guide the Black and Gold back into the playoffs. It wasn’t perfect, obviously, but it was much more good than bad for Sweeney as his short term NHL moves worked, and the blueprint to replenish Boston’s prospect supply began to produce some talented, young players in Boston. Here are the top-5 moves from Sweeney in his second season heading the hockey ops department for the Bruins.
1) The best move was the most impactful as things completely turned around for the Bruins when they fired Claude Julien, and then replaced him with assistant coach Bruce Cassidy. The Bruins responded by going 18-8-1 down the stretch under Cassidy, and played with the kind of offensive and defensive urgency that had been missing far too often in the last few years of the Claude era. The core players bought into what Cassidy was selling and responded, and there was a welcoming hand for the young Bruins players to take risks, make plays and be creative offensively where that hadn’t always been the case before. It’s true that Sweeney might have been a little slow on the draw removing Julien, who certainly earned plenty of slack as the winningest coach in franchise history and the bench boss behind the 2011 Stanley Cup title. But the necessary move was made with enough time for the Bruins to earn a playoff spot after going on a run in the final couple of months of the regular season. More importantly the Bruins found their new permanent head coach in Cassidy, who will guide the young prospects and core veteran group moving forward.
2) One of Don Sweeney’s best moves during the season was a direct result of learning from the missteps of his first season as general manager. At the 2015-16 trade deadline, Sweeney traded for rental players Lee Stempniak and John-Michael Liles with a Bruins team that had shown a fairly tenuous grasp on a playoff spot, and used a handful of draft picks to bring in the two average NHL veterans. Stempniak and Liles made marginal improvements to the Bruins after they arrived, and the team took a nose dive in the final month of the season to miss the playoff cut by a single point. Intent on not repeating the same mistake a second year in a row with a team that was similarly on the playoff bubble, Sweeney instead only gave up a conditional sixth round pick for winger Drew Stafford. He certainly could have done more if he wanted to part with more prospects and draft picks, but instead it was a small, low risk move for a player that had a reasonable chance of bouncing back with Boston. As it turned out Stafford was solid with the B’s finishing with four goals and eight points after arriving and adding two more goals in the six game playoff series against the Senators. It took patience and confidence for Sweeney to stick with the plan at the trade deadline amid some heavy pressure to get into the playoffs, but that’s exactly what he did this time around.
3) They weren’t big ticket moves in free agency or splashy signings that got the Bruins fan base all excited, but bringing bottom-6 forward Riley Nash and Dominic Moore worked out extremely well for Sweeney and the Bruins. Moore was a fourth line stalwart all season providing secondary offense, good face-off work, expert penalty killing and the hard-to-play-against game that’s been a part of his repertoire since entering the league. Nash was a slow starter after making the transition from Carolina to Boston, but he was one of Boston’s best players down the stretch and into the playoffs. His two-goal game against the New York Islanders late in the regular season helped the Bruins punch their playoff ticket, and was the kind of performance they needed from somebody to step up in the Boston lineup at that point in time. It’s a credit to Nash that some people think he might be a player that the Bruins protect in the expansion draft despite his standing as a versatile fourth line forward. So kudos to Sweeney for signing a pair of veteran free agents for short money that really helped Boston’s bottom two forward lines function this season.
4) It was lost a bit in the shuffle of everything else that was accomplished this season, but the eight-year, $49 million contract extension for Brad Marchand prior to the start of this season was a major victory for the Bruins. Marchand had always intended on sticking around with the Bruins and his partner-in-crime Patrice Bergeron, but his World Cup of Hockey performance also showed that he was capable of matching the previous season’s 37-goal output as his profile was rising in the hockey world. So the Bruins caught him at the exact right time to get a long contract extension at a very reasonable $6.125 salary cap hit, and then watched him go out and improve by scoring 39 goals and topping 80 points while garnering Hart Trophy attention for the first time in his career. The final numbers were impressive as Marchand was the first Bruins player to surpass 80 points since Marc Savard at the height of his power with the B’s, and he did while excelling in every single situation on the ice. If Marchand can somehow lose the penchant for taking penalties and suspensions at exactly the wrong time, then he’ll truly become a complete player without any discernible flaws. Sweeney had to close some good deals with the Bruins to simply prove that he could do it, and getting it done with Marchand on an eight-year contract was a big deal.
5) The biggest piece of Don Sweeney’s imprint on the Bruins is the draft and development component after making nine picks in the first and second round of the last two drafts, and then watching some of those players become contributors this season. It was 20-year-old Brandon Carlo that impressed right from his training camp debut, and played all season as a top-4 shutdown defenseman and defensive partner for Zdeno Chara pretty much the entire way. He finished with six goals and 16 points and thrived while matching up against the best offensive players in the league, and not-so-coincidentally the 6-foot-5 defenseman also became a player that was highly sought after by other teams in trade talks with the Bruins. His emergence was paired with 19-year-old Charlie McAvoy hopping onto the scene in the playoffs, and making his NHL debut for the Bruins at the most important time of the year. McAvoy averaged 26 minutes of ice time per game in the playoffs for the Bruins, moved the puck with ease and looked like the workhorse defenseman he’s expected to be for a long time in Boston. Clearly there will be some growing pains next season when McAvoy is a full-time top-4 defenseman in the NHL just as there were highs and lows with Carlo, but Sweeney’s draft-and-development plan is working to perfection for the Bruins right now.