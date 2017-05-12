Boston Bruins

Bean: For the love of God, please don't let Ben Bishop's new contract fuel dumb Tuukka Rask takes

Bean: For the love of God, please don't let Ben Bishop's new contract fuel dumb Tuukka Rask takes

By DJ Bean May 12, 2017 12:22 PM

Bad hockey takes are in my head. 

Not because I necessarily think in a way that generates bad hockey takes; I mean that I literally think about people having bad hockey takes. Something happens in the NHL and one of my first reactions is that somebody will come to a dumb conclusion that I’ll inevitably get bent out of shape trying to correct. 

So that’s my problem, but you get to watch Felger and I yelling at each other as a result. Hopefully, somebody wins. 

On Friday morning, the Stars announced a six-year, $29.5 million contract for Ben Bishop, who will turn 31 in November. For you crazies who think Bruins are the only ones who give out no-trade rights to their players, the deal has a reported no-move throughout for the first three years and a modified no-trade in the final three. 

“Oh, [Word direct at Kelly Oubre] me,” I thought. 

Tongue-in-cheek, I sent this tweet:

Seven minutes later: 

I could not be more sick of the Tuukka Rask conversation, but here’s the summary for the billionth time: Rask is one of 14 goalies who carried a cap hit between $5.5 million and $7.5 million this season, but considering that he ranked eighth among those goalies in save percentage, his $7 million cap hit can be considered a shade high: anywhere between $500,000 and $1 million, but probably closer to $500,000. He is one of the Bruins’ better players and the Bruins should be inclined to keep their good players unless they can get a ton for them. 

But for the sake of hopefully making any asinine Bishop-or-Rask conversation brief, the Stars did not just sign a particularly great contract. In addition to having inferior statistics, Bishop also has more of an injury history and will be nearly two and a half years older at the end of his deal than Rask will be at the end of his (he turns 36 in November of his contract’s last season; Rask turns 34 in March of the last year of his pact). 

Here are some quick numbers: 

So do you want a worse player for less money? According to Felger, you should want the better player. Remember, Mike blew his lid when Jonathan Toews signed an eight-year contract worth $10.5 million a year and I pointed out that Patrice Bergeron makes only $6.87 million per. He argued, as one is warranted in doing, that he would rather the better player. 

So if you’re the type that would rather have the better player, you should prefer Rask for $7 million through his age 33 season (turning 34 in March of deal’s last season) to Bishop at $4.91 million through his age 36 season. 

The Bruins want to get better. Talking themselves into thinking goaltending is their problem would be foolish, so you shouldn't do it either.

Saturday, May 13: Ex-Bruin Green a natural as Canucks coach

Saturday, May 13: Ex-Bruin Green a natural as Canucks coach

By Joe Haggerty May 13, 2017 10:26 AM

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading, while wishing all moms out there a Happy Mother's Day weekend. 

*Former Bruins forward Travis Green talks about the natural progression to taking over as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks.

*John Buccigross takes a look at the Conn Smythe front-runners and has plenty of nice things to say about Erik Karlsson. Anybody that’s watched the first two rounds of the playoffs should have plenty of nice things about the D-man, who has consistently taken his game and his leadership to a different level in Ottawa this season. That ascension has as much to do with the Sens being in the conference finals as anything opening up for them in the East.

*Craig Button has the Bruins taking a big European left winger in his first mock draft that includes the team’s eliminated thus far this season.

*Don Cherry did not like the way Derek Stepan singled out Henrik Lundqvist with an on-ice confrontation and said so on Coach’s Corner.

*Once again an athlete was forced into an apology for things that he “liked” on Instagram, and this time it was Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss.

*FOH (Friend of Haggs) and PHT writer Jason Brough says that Matt Murray is healthy, but that Marc-Andre Fleury deserves the right to keep playing for the Penguins given what he’s done in the postseason thus far.

*Apparently Kyle Okposo was hospitalized with a reaction to medication given to him for a concussion. I didn’t even know they gave you any kind of medication for a concussion, so this whole situation is bizarre to me. Here's hoping Okposo is okay at this point and everything has calmed down with his health.

*For something completely different: Apparently, the name “Kylo” has become popular for baby boys over the past year. So weird. Full disclosure, I have a son named Finn but he came along well before “The Force Awakens” and I did not name him after a Star Wars character.

 

Morning Skate: Ovechkin's Game 7 injuries don't compare to Bergeron's

Morning Skate: Ovechkin's Game 7 injuries don't compare to Bergeron's

By Joe Haggerty May 12, 2017 3:31 PM

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading while wondering why both Game 7’s in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs needed to be played on the same night. No hockey last night was a major bummer. 
 
-- It’s been a storybook season for the Ottawa Senators as things seem to keep coming together at exactly the right time. 
 
-- Blackhawks star Patrick Kane gave up his first -class seat on a flight to a soldier in the NHL player good deed of the day. 
 
-- Here’s a look at all 36 goals scored by Patrick Laine in his outstanding rookie season in the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets. 

 -- Alex Ovechkin details the injuries he played through in a whimpering performance for the Capitals in Game 7, and these injuries are not going to conjure up images of Patrice Bergeron playing through a punctured lung. 

 -- PHT writer and FOH (Friend of Haggs) Jason Brough has the details on the Dallas Stars agreeing to a six-year deal with big goalie Ben Bishop. He might help, but they’re not doing anything until their defense is overhauled as well. 

-- Former Pittsburgh Penguins executive Jason Botterill has been named general manager of the Buffalo Sabres
 
-- For something completely different: We talk about hockey hair and mullets all the time, but this is something truly special

