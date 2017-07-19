Boston Bruins

Donato shows at prospect camp his time is coming with Bruins

Donato shows at prospect camp his time is coming with Bruins

By Joe Haggerty July 18, 2017 11:01 PM

With some college hockey players, there is going to be a shred of uncertainty with their draft teams about whether or not that player will end up in their organization.

Whether it’s Jimmy Vesey, Kevin Hayes or Blake Wheeler, there are more than a handful of examples of prominent college players that ended up eschewing the team that drafted them for free agency once their NCAA careers had finished. It’s a part of the CBA and it will always be a legit worry for players that outperform their draft status while in college, and that’s the way it will continue to be even as most players end up signing with their draft teams as Notre Dame winger Anders Bjork did with the B’s a couple of months ago.  

One player that the Bruins aren’t going to have to worry about when it comes to this situation is Harvard University forward Ryan Donato - for obvious reasons. Donato is the son of a Bruins player, he grew up a Bruins fan and his longtime hockey idol happens to wear No. 37 in Black and Gold.

“This is what kind of guy Patrice Bergeron is. . . he was around the house a little bit when I was a little kid and he was a rookie in the NHL,” said Donato, whose dad was in his final NHL season with the Bruins in that 2003-04 campaign when Bergeron was the youngest player in the league. “I hadn’t seen him for a pretty long time, and then he saw me in Foxboro [at the summer pro league] a couple of years ago and said ‘Hey Ryan, how’s it going?’

“That’s pretty cool when your idol and the player you most look up to can remember you like that. It says a lot about him as a person, and we know what he’s all about as a player. He’s just a great guy…one of the best.”

So you put all of that together and spurning the Bruins organization is something that will likely never cross his mind. Instead, the 21-year-old Donato is coming off a sophomore season where he popped in 21 goals and 40 points in 36 games for the Crimson, and topped it off by truly standing out during Bruins development camp earlier this month.

“I just want to make sure I’m ready to go. If I ever have a chance to play [in the NHL], I just want to make sure I’m ready,” said Donato when describing his decision-making process about when it will be ‘time’ at Harvard. “[My dad] has never led me wrong once in my entire career and in my entire life, so I really don’t think I have to worry about what he says. Whatever he says I take it very seriously and it goes heavily into my consideration.

“I understand [the Vesey option], but I don’t think it’s applicable to me in my situation. Growing up in Boston I’ve always been a Bruins fan, and I’ve been very happy and fortunate to a part of this [organization] and hopefully I can be for a while. Obviously, I had loyalty even before given that I was a fan, but you really feel like you do owe the organization something after they’ve drafted you.”

Donato and Bjork were consistently the best forwards during the week of B’s prospect camp, and Donato has taken a major leap forward with his skating, his size and strength and his ability to dominate with the puck on his stick. The hands and skating game are high level, and the maximum effort expended at all times is very reminiscent of the way his dad Teddy approached the game during his 796-game NHL career.

Clearly, the Bruins have always thought highly of him above and beyond his obvious connections to the organization, and that’s why he was a second-round pick in the 2014 NHL Draft. Now Donato is beginning to ripen as an NHL prospect, and the Black and Gold management group can see into the near future when he’ll be pushing for a job. The new wrinkle for this season will be playing at Harvard with his younger brother, and moving to the center position after playing the past two NCAA seasons on the wing.  

It will be an interesting spot for a kid in Donato that’s already got a wicked shot and release, and routinely beat the goaltender prospects at B’s camp once he aimed and fired on net.

“We’ve always thought Ryan’s skillset was excellent. He’s going to play center this year and I’ve talked to Teddy [Ted Donato] about that. We’re excited to see him play there. He had played a lot of that at Dexter [School]. It puts a lot more responsibility; more two-way responsibility on him,” said Bruins GM Don Sweeney. “It’ll be interesting because he’s a primary shooter and he has an unbelievable release. There aren’t a lot of shooting center men in the National Hockey League.

“But Joe Sakic scored an awful lot of goals. So players that have that skillset, he can complement better players and I think that’s what we’re excited about. We’ll just continue to communicate year by year with where Ryan feels he’s at. But, he is [supported] by his family and he’ll make the best decision. I think he’s awfully close [to being ready].”

While it’s a done deal Donato is headed back to Cambridge for his junior season on the campus with the wicked smart kids, it wouldn’t surprise anybody if he’s getting his feet wet as a pro by the end of this upcoming season. It might be a year or two, but it will certainly be all kinds of right to once again see the last name “Donato” emblazoned on the back of a Bruins sweater in the near future. 

Morning Skate: Why the Leafs for ex-Bruin Dominic Moore?

Morning Skate: Why the Leafs for ex-Bruin Dominic Moore?

By Joe Haggerty July 19, 2017 12:23 PM

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading, while all the while knowing that the North Remembers.

*Dominic Moore talks in this piece about his reasoning behind signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs and leaving behind the Bruins in the process. Moore was a solid fourth-line cog for the Black and Gold last season and a good signing for the B’s, so it will be a challenge for them to get the same kind of play from that spot this upcoming season from what we assume will be a younger player.

*Are the Carolina Hurricanes losing fans? As much as any franchise their crowds are completely dependent on how the team is playing. A good season and the Canes fans can be pretty good, but they simply don’t show up if the team isn’t good.

*Gary Bettman talks about a number of subjects at a meeting of all four major sports commissioners, including the challenges he’s had with the NHLPA since taking over the job.

*Part of the Dallas Stars comeback plan is improving the penalty kill, and that was behind some of their pickups this summer.

*The Hockey News is in the throes of the summertime, so today is the day they decided to rate the top 50 Russian hockey players of all time. I wonder if Dmitri Kvartalnov cracked the top-20. I’m expecting not.

*Ranking the best plays in Philadelphia Flyers history is another time-honored summertime activity. Where can I rank the Flyers getting swept by the Bruins on their way to the Stanley Cup in 2011?

*For something completely different: Dude, stop invading all of our television shows. The Game of Thrones appearance will be the most egregious, but Ed Sheeran is also going to pop up in the Simpsons.

 

Bruins sign Austin Czarnik to one-year, two-way deal

Bruins sign Austin Czarnik to one-year, two-way deal

By Joe Haggerty July 18, 2017 4:34 PM

The Bruins are slowly but surely taking care of all their summer loose ends. The B's announced on Tuesday that they've signed forward Austin Czarnik to a one-year, two-way deal worth $650,000 at the NHL level.

Czarnik, 24, had 5 goals and 13 points in 49 games for the Bruins last season, and posted 6 goals and 23 points in 22 games for the Providence Bruins. Czarnik had arbitration rights but waived them in order to sign a one-year contract for a minimal number at the NHL level while giving himself another crack at carving out an NHL job for himself in Boston.

The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Michigan native was a standout in training camp last season as a fast-skating, aggressive forward with a scoring touch, and had a few moments of excellence during his first taste of NHL action. But he seemed to have a difficult time maintaining his high pace of play at the NHL level, and physically it was difficult for the undersized forward to survive at both ends of the ice once he got consistent playing time.

With other young prospects like Jake DeBrusk, Zach Senyshyn, Anders Bjork and Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson on the rise, Czarnik is at risk of being bypassed organizationally in Boston unless he can really pull out the stops this season. It could be that Czarnik is a "tweener" type of player who will post massive AHL numbers -- like Seth Griffith, for instance -- but isn't fast enough, strong enough or big enough to become that kind of player at the NHL level.

With Czarnik signed, it leaves arbitration-eligible Ryan Spooner and big-fish restricted free agent David Pastrnak as the final two items on Don Sweeney's check list to finish off for his own players before venturing out into the second, or third, wave of free agents still available on the market.

