DeBrusk looking to show some finish, lock down NHL job

By Joe Haggerty September 27, 2017 4:11 PM

BRIGHTON, Mass – It’s certainly not set in stone quite yet with another week-plus of training camp to go, but it would appear that Jake DeBrusk has the inside track on the top-six left wing job with David Krejci and David Pastrnak. 

DeBrusk, 20, hasn’t lit the lamp yet in the preseason while skating with Krejci and Pastrnak, but he’s certainly done some of the little things he’ll need to do for success on that line: Winning puck battles down low, paying the price in front of the net and playing with big-bodied strength along the walls to support his skilled Czech linemates.

Now it comes down to showing a little more finish to his game coming off 19 goals last season in his first year of pro hockey in Providence. On the bright side, he’s been with Krejci and Pastrnak pretty exclusively since the start of camp and that’s a sign DeBrusk is going to get every opportunity break camp in that exact spot.  

“It’s an anxious time for all of us as we’re really trying hard to make the team,” said DeBrusk. “Personally I’m looking at as an opportunity to get better every day and work on the things that I need to work on. I think I’ve been with David Krejci every single day of camp. When you’re with players like that everyday building chemistry it really helps your confidence and gets you comfortable around the room.

“But I know it’s a tough task at hand because it’s the best league in the world and there is still a lot of work to be done. There are lots of things I need to prove and I’m looking forward to the chance to do that. Obviously, everybody wants to get on the board and I’m playing with two offensive guys, so that’s the main focus. But I look at the overall game. I’ve had some Grade-A chances, but I just haven’t finished. It will be nice to hopefully see one of them go in, and have some of that success that I’ve seen other guys have in this camp.”

Count Pastrnak as a fan of DeBrusk’s game as the 21-year-old star-in-the-making gave the rookie left winger a vote of confidence as the guy he’d most like to see on his line once the regular season begins against Nashville on Oct. 5.

“In the last two games he’s gotten plenty of pucks out of the battles and he’s winning pucks, so I think the scoring and confidence will come with it,” said Pastrnak. “I like it and think [DeBrusk] is a pretty good fit. There are so many good, young players this year, so it’s fun to watch.

“I’ve been there not long ago, so I know how it feels. We had so many good opportunities in that first [preseason] game with Jake and we didn’t get rewarded. Three years ago that would have brought me down if I had those good chances without getting rewarded, but it’s not always about scoring. We had a good game offensively and we try to let him know not to let it bring [DeBrusk] down. I’m pretty sure the scoring is going to come.”

It would be ideal if it happens this week in the final two preseason tune-ups as the Bruins travel to Philadelphia and Chicago. DeBrusk wants to really lock down his NHL position by finishing off some of those plays in the offensive zone with Krejci and Pastrnak. 

By Joe Haggerty September 28, 2017 7:20 PM

BRIGHTON, Mass – Bruce Cassidy clearly isn’t in love with the coach’s challenge at the NHL level. 

It disrupts the flow of the game when it comes into play, and it has seemed to absolutely crucify the Bruins at very inopportune times since its inception at the beginning of last season. But it’s also something that the Bruins coaching staff must be on top of to gain any possible edge against the opposition, and now the pressure will be on even more heavily after rule changes give the team a minor penalty for any incorrectly challenged off-side play. 

According to the NHL release, the rule “will provide for the assessment of a two-minute minor penalty for unsuccessful Coach’s Challenges to alleged Off-Side infractions leading to goals. The penalty for the unsuccessful off-side challenge replaces the loss of a team’s time-out – which had been in place since the implementation of the Coach’s Challenge in 2015. Under the revised rule, a team does not have to possess its time-out in order to issue a challenge on the particular play – nor will it forfeit its time-out in the event of an unsuccessful challenge.”

Clearly the rule has been tweaked to lessen the amount of off-side coach’s challenges seen in the league last season, and to also add more power plays, and therefore more offense theoretically, to a league that’s always looking to boost goal-scoring. The Bruins head coach liked the idea of fewer coach’s challenges, but hopes that a coaching staff will have the proper time to quickly review the video before play is resumed. 

“I’m not against it. I prefer a game with flow, so to begin with the more challenges there are, the more it slows the game down and the more pressure is on me to get it right. So I’m not a fan of all these different challenges,” said Cassidy. “Hopefully now if they’re going to punish you for getting the challenge wrong, they’ll give you an appropriate amount of time so you can get an accurate read from your video guys. 99 times out of 100 it’s so close that you’re going to need information from the people you’ve designated to give you that information. 

“Last year they wanted it at a certain time. They looked at you after every goal looking for a ‘Yes’ or ‘No.’ This year because it’s punitive you’d hope they’d give you an extra five seconds to at least sort through it, or ten seconds … whatever it takes. Last year I think the officials said they’d try to give you 25 or 30 seconds while the other team is celebrating anyway. Maybe you want a line change. They’d tried to build all that in, but there was no hemming and hawing. As the year went on they tried to streamline things to get it going. As a coach you have to be fairly certain now because you’d hate to give up a goal on a power play. That would be a big momentum swing.”

By Joe Haggerty September 28, 2017 4:07 PM

BRIGHTON, Mass – It turns out that the move to the Bruins organization is quite a monumental one for Paul Postma.

Postma, 28, has spent the past eight years as a member of the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets organization before signing a one-year deal with the Bruins on the July 1 opening of NHL free agency. He's established himself as a steady, reliable D-man who ended up playing 65 games for the Jets last season and had his best performance to date with a goal and 14 assists along with a plus-3 rating.

Still, Postma was blocked as a big-bodied right shot defenseman with Dustin Byfuglien and Jacob Trouba ahead of him on the depth chart and buried in an organization. They also had Tyler Myers, Toby Enstrom and Mark Stuart ahead of him in the pecking order. So, Postma is looking at signing with the Bruins as a “fresh start” of sorts where he can get a chance to really see what he can do at the NHL level.

“I was a little too comfortable with Winnipeg. I had been with that organization for 10 years, so coming into camp I knew where I fell in the depth chart,” said Postma, who has 10 goals and 34 points in 191 career NHL games. “I was stuck in a rut [in Winnipeg] where I wasn’t really developing at all, so it was time for a change for me.
“This has been great for me so far. I’ve never really been traded like this or signed with a new team, so everything is new to me. But it’s been a great transition and I think I’m doing well with the systems and stuff, and even the business of city life. I’m starting to settle down and really enjoying it.”

The fractured jaw injury to Torey Krug may open exactly that kind of door for Postma in the first few games to start the regular season. Postma can play on both the left and right side and has already shown his big shot in scoring a preseason goal against the Red Wings, so now it’s about competing with younger, homegrown players Matt Grzelcyk and Rob O’Gara to see who will be in Boston’s top-six on opening night. 

“He’s interesting because he might be a little bit of a tweener where he’s a young veteran guy,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. “He’s a bit of a new guy to us, so he’s got to balance showing us his best side with also simply getting ready for the season. As a veteran, they’ve got their own checklist to get ready for the season. My guess is that he wants to show his teammates and the staff that he’s a good hockey player and that he deserves to be in there every night, and do that while also getting himself ready.

“There is definitely some competition there. That’s one of the things we talked about with him, specifically. We’ve got some young kids that are going to push him. Some of them are still here and some them are not. Grzelcyk and O’Gara are still here and had a little bit of action last year while [Jakub] Zboril and [Jeremy] Lauzon have gone to Providence. So, it’s whittling down, but there is still competition.”

It remains to be seen if it will Postma, playing the left side for the first time in a couple of seasons, or Grzelcyk, a very similar player to Krug in stature and skill level, who will step into the lineup in Krug’s place for the first few games of the regular season. It may even be O’Gara if he can do something in the final two few preseason games (tonight in Philly, Saturday in Chicago) to make the B’s evaluators stand up and take notice. Either way, it seems inevitable that Postma will get his chance to show what he can do in Boston this season and perhaps take advantage of the fresh start he’s getting with the Bruins. 

