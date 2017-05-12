Boston Bruins

B's aiming to be true contenders again soon

By Joe Haggerty May 12, 2017 2:30 PM

Building Back the Bruins is a five-part series in which we'll examine the slow, difficult process of turning the team back into a perennial Stanley Cup contender. Today in Part 5, we look at where the Bruins are at right now, and when they might truly be ready to contend for another Cup.

When Peter Chiarelli took over a downtrodden Bruins franchise in 2006, he had a five-year plan to turn things around. As it worked out, the B's won the Stanley Cup exactly five years after Chiarelli was named general manager.

Even though Chiarelli wasn't subsequently able to sustain what had been built over the first five years -- which wound up costing him his job -- the success of that plan was a good example for Cam Neely, Don Sweeney and the new management team to follow, especially since they had an admittedly better group in place when they took control two seasons ago.

Chiarelli inherited a bunch of bottom-dwellers still reeling from the franchise-altering trade of Jumbo Joe Thornton. Sweeney, by contrast, took over a team that had an aging core group, salary-cap issues, and a barren player-development system. Those B's “bottomed out” by missing the playoffs by a point in two straight seasons. Now they look like they’re pointed upward again after pushing back into the postseason this spring.

The good news is that Sweeney, Neely and Co. aren’t just satisfied with a first-round taste of the playoffs and know there's more to do before the Bruins are true contenders again. A left-wing running partner with David Krejci is a necessity, and a top-4 left-shot defenseman who can skate with Charlie McAvoy next season is another vital need. They're also looking at an overhaul of the third line.

So the Bruins are under no illusions. They know they have significant work to do this summer, even if they’re not likely to chase any big-ticket items in free agency.

“It’s been challenging,” said Neely. “I know how competitive this city is and how successful some of the other teams have been, and we certainly want to be that successful. I knew what we were signing up for and it’s hard to relay that information to your fan base because they want results now. And I get that. They’re coming to watch us play and they’re expecting a good performance from our team.

“So I knew where we were headed. It just wasn’t going to happen overnight. I think now with some of the players that are stepping in this year it’s given some hope -- not only to us, but also to the fans -- of where we’re headed and what the future looks like because of it.”

How long, exactly, is it going to take before the B’s are once again perennial playoff participants and threatening to win Atlantic Division crowns on a yearly basis? How many more seasons should it be before they're considered a power in the Eastern Conference, as they were for a solid six-year stretch from roughly 2008-2014?

The core group of Krejci, Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara, Torey Krug, David Backes and Tuukka Rask are mostly (with the exception of Chara) still in their prime years, and could be for at least a couple of more seasons. Couple that with the 19-year-old McAvoy, 20-year-old David Pastrnak, 20-year-old Brandon Carlo, and perhaps another prospect or two who pops in training camp, and next season should provide an interesting mix of experience and youth on another playoff-worthy roster.

Realistically, however, the Bruins won't be a legitimate Cup contender team until McAvoy becomes a No. 1 defenseman capable of playing big minutes and leading the team's back end. Boston can’t, and shouldn’t, expect that from him next season in his true rookie year no matter how talented he might as a transformational young player.

“In the last few years, we’ve identified some guys that we think can grow with us," said Sweeney. "We got a bit of a quick snapshot of [McAvoy] that might continue . . . I think that’s still a moving target to some degree.”

The offseason plan is obviously still in flux, and it sounds like there’s a fairly good chance the Bruins might be leaning more toward utilizing youngsters like Jake DeBrusk or Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson to plug some of the roster needs rather than investing heavily in trades or free-agent signings. That would be a way for the Bruins to show patience and trust in the game plan Sweeney put together a couple of years ago for rehabbing the franchise, and give their new general manager the exact same five-year window that Chiarelli had.

There’s every chance that in another two or three seasons -- with Pastrnak, McAvoy, DeBrusk, Jakob Zboril, Zach Senyshyn, Carlo, Jeremy Lauzon and Anders Bjork all fully developed as NHL players -- the Bruins will be a well-rounded, talented group prepped for another arduous, inspiring journey to the top of the Stanley Cup mountain.

And, at the end of the day, that’s the name of the game, isn’t it?

Morning Skate: Ovechkin's Game 7 injuries don't compare to Bergeron's

By Joe Haggerty May 12, 2017 3:31 PM

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading while wondering why both Game 7’s in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs needed to be played on the same night. No hockey last night was a major bummer. 
 
-- It’s been a storybook season for the Ottawa Senators as things seem to keep coming together at exactly the right time. 
 
-- Blackhawks star Patrick Kane gave up his first -class seat on a flight to a soldier in the NHL player good deed of the day. 
 
-- Here’s a look at all 36 goals scored by Patrick Laine in his outstanding rookie season in the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets. 

 -- Alex Ovechkin details the injuries he played through in a whimpering performance for the Capitals in Game 7, and these injuries are not going to conjure up images of Patrice Bergeron playing through a punctured lung. 

 -- PHT writer and FOH (Friend of Haggs) Jason Brough has the details on the Dallas Stars agreeing to a six-year deal with big goalie Ben Bishop. He might help, but they’re not doing anything until their defense is overhauled as well. 

-- Former Pittsburgh Penguins executive Jason Botterill has been named general manager of the Buffalo Sabres
 
-- For something completely different: We talk about hockey hair and mullets all the time, but this is something truly special

Bean: For the love of God, please don't let Ben Bishop's new contract fuel dumb Tuukka Rask takes

By DJ Bean May 12, 2017 12:22 PM

Bad hockey takes are in my head. 

Not because I necessarily think in a way that generates bad hockey takes; I mean that I literally think about people having bad hockey takes. Something happens in the NHL and one of my first reactions is that somebody will come to a dumb conclusion that I’ll inevitably get bent out of shape trying to correct. 

So that’s my problem, but you get to watch Felger and I yelling at each other as a result. Hopefully, somebody wins. 

On Friday morning, the Stars announced a six-year, $29.5 million contract for Ben Bishop, who will turn 31 in November. For you crazies who think Bruins are the only ones who give out no-trade rights to their players, the deal has a reported no-move throughout for the first three years and a modified no-trade in the final three. 

“Oh, [Word direct at Kelly Oubre] me,” I thought. 

Tongue-in-cheek, I sent this tweet:

Seven minutes later: 

I could not be more sick of the Tuukka Rask conversation, but here’s the summary for the billionth time: Rask is one of 14 goalies who carried a cap hit between $5.5 million and $7.5 million this season, but considering that he ranked eighth among those goalies in save percentage, his $7 million cap hit can be considered a shade high: anywhere between $500,000 and $1 million, but probably closer to $500,000. He is one of the Bruins’ better players and the Bruins should be inclined to keep their good players unless they can get a ton for them. 

But for the sake of hopefully making any asinine Bishop-or-Rask conversation brief, the Stars did not just sign a particularly great contract. In addition to having inferior statistics, Bishop also has more of an injury history and will be nearly two and a half years older at the end of his deal than Rask will be at the end of his (he turns 36 in November of his contract’s last season; Rask turns 34 in March of the last year of his pact). 

Here are some quick numbers: 

So do you want a worse player for less money? According to Felger, you should want the better player. Remember, Mike blew his lid when Jonathan Toews signed an eight-year contract worth $10.5 million a year and I pointed out that Patrice Bergeron makes only $6.87 million per. He argued, as one is warranted in doing, that he would rather the better player. 

So if you’re the type that would rather have the better player, you should prefer Rask for $7 million through his age 33 season (turning 34 in March of deal’s last season) to Bishop at $4.91 million through his age 36 season. 

The Bruins want to get better. Talking themselves into thinking goaltending is their problem would be foolish, so you shouldn't do it either.

