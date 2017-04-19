Bruins lose to Senators, fall into 3-1 hole in series

BOSTON – Well, there’s no more margin for error for the Black and Gold.
The next loss will almost surely be their final one of the season after falling to the Ottawa Senators by a simple 1-0 score in Game 4 at TD Garden on Wednesday night, and dropping down to 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. The difference in the game was the playmaking of Erik Karlsson once again stinging the B’s in the clutch moment, and Bobby Ryan scoring his third goal of the playoff series after underachieving through most of the regular season for the Senators.
The Bruins had their chances including a pair of Brad Marchand breakaway bids in the first period, but they seemed to shrivel up as the game went along and the Ottawa 1-3-1 trap really began to take hold. Then the Ottawa magic man Karlsson once again did his thing and made a play that won the playoff game for the Senators.
The Sens D-man wound up for a slap-shot and instead delivered a pass to Ryan cutting to the net and slicing through the Boston defense. Tuukka Rask leaped to try and cut off Ryan at the pass, but the Sens forward scored his third goal of the series after making a second-effort to tuck the puck past the Bruins goaltender.
It marked five assists and a plus-3 rating for Karlsson in the four games vs. Boston, and a hand in just about every clutch play for Ottawa in their victories. Craig Anderson was excellent when he needed to be in the first period, and solid throughout while making 22 saves in the shutout victory over the Black and Gold.
BRIGHTON, Mass – The Bruins are most definitely feeling the pinch at this point.
Down 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators in the best-of-seven series and headed back to the Canadian Tire Center, the Black and Gold need to make one of a few different things happen quickly whether it’s shutting down Erik Karlsson, getting a few more goals from top scorers Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak or hoping to get one more playoff-worthy effort from a patchwork defensemen corps.
Any one of those could spell win and new life for the Bruins against a Senators team that has now beaten them a whopping seven out of eight times that they’ve played each other this season. A windfall of all three happening at once could signal grounds for a special April holiday in Boston. Either way, David Backes knows that a victory must come by any means necessary and feature different level of desperation than we’ve seen thus far in the four games played.
So at this particular point in the series, style points should be way out the window and the grind should be on.
“Four one goal games? We need to find a way to push over into the good side of that rather than the way the last three have gone,” said B’s winger David Backes. “Dominating play is great and will make you feel good…whatever. But it’s results time. You win ugly and it’s still a win, and you add one to your column in your race to four. However it happens, it just needs to happen.
“Make it ugly. Make it pretty. Whatever we need to do and whatever it needs to be or look like, it needs to be on our side in Game 5.”
Backes and the Bruins may just need to muck it up a bit to disrupt the Senators and push a few pucks past what’s been excellent goaltending from a solid Craig Anderson in the series. It sounds like they may just be up for that challenge judging by Backes’ pointed words.
