Bruins lose to Senators, fall into 3-1 hole in series

BOSTON – Well, there’s no more margin for error for the Black and Gold.

The next loss will almost surely be their final one of the season after falling to the Ottawa Senators by a simple 1-0 score in Game 4 at TD Garden on Wednesday night, and dropping down to 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. The difference in the game was the playmaking of Erik Karlsson once again stinging the B’s in the clutch moment, and Bobby Ryan scoring his third goal of the playoff series after underachieving through most of the regular season for the Senators.

The Bruins had their chances including a pair of Brad Marchand breakaway bids in the first period, but they seemed to shrivel up as the game went along and the Ottawa 1-3-1 trap really began to take hold. Then the Ottawa magic man Karlsson once again did his thing and made a play that won the playoff game for the Senators.

The Sens D-man wound up for a slap-shot and instead delivered a pass to Ryan cutting to the net and slicing through the Boston defense. Tuukka Rask leaped to try and cut off Ryan at the pass, but the Sens forward scored his third goal of the series after making a second-effort to tuck the puck past the Bruins goaltender.

It marked five assists and a plus-3 rating for Karlsson in the four games vs. Boston, and a hand in just about every clutch play for Ottawa in their victories. Craig Anderson was excellent when he needed to be in the first period, and solid throughout while making 22 saves in the shutout victory over the Black and Gold.