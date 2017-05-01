Bruins end of season report card

The season-ending grades have been pretty rough the last couple of seasons for the Bruins, and there’s good reason behind it. A pair of late-season collapses punctuated by missing the playoffs left a bad taste in everybody’s mouth that’s associated with the Bruins, and there wasn’t much longer that the B’s were going to be able to function that way if it didn’t change. The change arrived this season when the Bruins finally fired their head coach, and then began to see production and performance more in line with what they expected all along.

Clearly, there is work to still be done and improvements to be made after a first-round exit, and Don Sweeney himself said that the Bruins still need to become a “deeper, more talented team” moving forward. But the Black and Gold got a foothold this year for the first time in three seasons, and the next wave of young prospects are also coming along and ready to contribute. So this season was a good step forward and the future is bright for the Original Six club. The season-ending report card is reflective of that, and the best it has been for the Bruins in the last three years.