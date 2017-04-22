Boston Bruins

Injured Torey Krug resumes skating for Bruins

Injured Torey Krug resumes skating for Bruins

By Joe Haggerty April 22, 2017 8:42 PM

Quick Slants Podcast: Schedule released; Josh Norris on the Draft

Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry discuss the newly-released Patriots 2017 schedule. Rotoworld and NBC Sports draft expert Josh Norris joins the podcast to discuss prospects and some Patriots-related themes. The podcast ruminates over a very negative review.

The longer that the Bruins can hang around in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the greater the chances they can enter some healthy bodies back into the equation. 

Just a couple of weeks after Torey Krug went down with a lower body injury that had him in a knee brace and crutches leaving the TD Garden, the Bruins top puck-moving defenseman began his road back to recovery with some skating on the ice. It wasn’t part of a full practice as the Bruins had the day off the ice following their epic Friday night double-overtime Game 5 win over the Ottawa Senators, but it was still encouraging to see Krug make forward progress. 

“He started that process of his rehab, so he’s on the ice,” said Bruce Cassidy of Krug, who has missed all five of the games in the first round playoff series thus far. “I don’t believe Carlo was on the ice today.”

It was clear Krug was making progress when he traveled with the rest of the Bruins to Ottawa for Friday night’s Game 5, and now one has to wonder if he can somehow be a factor at the end of this first round series against the Senators. Obviously a return for Game 6 on Sunday afternoon would be out of the question given that he hasn’t even practiced with the team, but one has to wonder if a possible Game 7 could happen given that the game wouldn’t be played until Wednesday night in Ottawa. 

While the Bruins have survived without Krug in the lineup, he could have a major impact on Boston’s ability to swiftly move through the 1-3-1 trap and execute some of the stretch passes and transition plays that Ottawa has been successfully throwing at the Bruins throughout the series. Krug could also make an impact on the Bruins power play that’s been down (2-for-14 for a 14.3 percent success rate) in the postseason from their potency during the regular season. 

Saturday, April 22: Game-winner interrupts live shot in Edmonton

Saturday, April 22: Game-winner interrupts live shot in Edmonton

By Joe Haggerty April 22, 2017 11:50 AM

Quick Slants Podcast: Schedule released; Josh Norris on the Draft

Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry discuss the newly-released Patriots 2017 schedule. Rotoworld and NBC Sports draft expert Josh Norris joins the podcast to discuss prospects and some Patriots-related themes. The podcast ruminates over a very negative review.

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading, while feeling like I’m in a playoff series now after that double-overtime classic in Ottawa. Things are starting to simmer to a boil between these two teams.

*Only during this spring’s playoffs could you have an Edmonton TV reporter have his live shot interrupted by Edmontonians going nuts with a game-winning goal.

*Tom Wilson is an unlikely playoff hero for the Washington Capitals and he’s a pretty unlikely hockey hero in general given the way he plays most nights.

*Hockey Dart Guy has apparently become a thing in Canada where this massive Maple Leafs fan speaks for an entire nation.

*PHT writer Cam Tucker has Nazem Kadri defending his low hit on Alex Ovechkin in a heated Leafs/Capitals playoff series.

*Some fun candid stuff during the playoffs with players mic'd up in games, including Charlie McAvoy’s communication skills, courtesy of Rogers SportsNet.

*Bob McKenzie says that Erik Karlsson is the best defenseman in the NHL and that it’s not even close. I’d have to agree, though I did see some signs of wear and tear on the Swedish D-man for the first time in the series in Game 5.

*For something different: This WWE wrestler getting all jacked up opening his Funko Star Wars figures is pretty hilarious.


 

'Rankled' Bruins were fired up by Senators chirping at injured Krejci

'Rankled' Bruins were fired up by Senators chirping at injured Krejci

By Joe Haggerty April 22, 2017 11:17 AM

Quick Slants Podcast: Schedule released; Josh Norris on the Draft

Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry discuss the newly-released Patriots 2017 schedule. Rotoworld and NBC Sports draft expert Josh Norris joins the podcast to discuss prospects and some Patriots-related themes. The podcast ruminates over a very negative review.

OTTAWA – The Bruins don’t know how long David Krejci will be out with an injury, but they know that the actions that took their playmaking center out of Game 5 helped fire them up for an eventual double-overtime win over the Ottawa Senators Friday night at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Krejci, playing in just his third game of the series after missing the first two with an upper body injury, was taken out with a knee-on-knee hit from defenseman Chris Wideman in the closing minutes of the first period. Krejci would need help to the B’s dressing room after being down on the ice for long moments, and apparently the actions of the Senators immediately afterward helped fire up the Bruins for the 3-2 comeback win in double-OT that will bring the series back to Boston for a Sunday afternoon matinee.

MORE BRUINS:

"I think with the hit on Krejci, when they started chirping Krejci, I think that rankled [the players] a little bit," said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy following the game. "It's one thing to play hard, it's another thing -- here's a veteran guy in the NHL, a proven performer -- and a young kid starts lipping him.

“I think that really got to our guys, to be honest with you. It sort of turned the temperature up in the game from there on. That was a break for us in that regard. It's unfortunate as a break when you have to lose a player, but it got our attention and from there, I thought we were a pretty good team.”

It was unclear whether it was Wideman that was talking trash to Krejci after the hit or somebody else, but Zdeno Chara was part of the group that responded and converged on Wideman immediately after a hit that didn’t even merit a two-minute minor penalty from the referees.

Cassidy didn’t have much of an update on Krejci, who had zero points and three shots on net in three playoff games while looking like he was playing at less than 100 percent. One would expect Ryan Spooner would draw back into the lineup with the top-six center potentially out again this weekend.

"He'll be listed as day-to-day until I hear anything different," Cassidy said of Krejci. "I don't know right now. There's a lot going on out there. We'll see on [Saturday] morning."

So again list Krejci to the B’s walking wounded in this series that also includes Torey Krug, Brandon Carlo and Adam McQuaid for a depleted Bruins group that just seems to keep winning. 

Load more