Brandon Carlo 'frustrated' that concussion caused him to miss playoffs

By Joe Haggerty April 25, 2017 8:57 PM

BRIGHTON, Mass – It wasn’t Brandon Carlo’s first concussion that he suffered at the end of the regular season after getting clobbered on a hit from behind by Alex Ovechkin, but it was the worst one that the 20-year-old had ever experienced as a hockey player.

Carlo said he was getting closer to returning to the lineup when the Bruins dropped Game 6 to the Ottawa Senators in overtime last weekend, and that he was pretty much out of the woods with the symptoms. Instead, the 6-foot-5 rookie defenseman was relegated to missing the entire Stanley Cup playoff experience after playing in all 82 regular season games as a first year player, and will be asking “What If?” along with the rest of a Bruins roster that never got to compete in the postseason with their full complement of players.

“It was pretty frustrating. You go through all 82 games and you build toward the playoffs, and that was a big thing for us. There was a lot of attention around trying to get back into the playoffs, and I just wanted to be a part of it. Watching was a different perspective for me, and a little frustrating,” said Carlo. “But at the same time, you try to take something positive out of every situation, and seeing the guys come out for the first playoff game at home sent chills up and down my body. Those are the scenarios I hope to be in as a player, and hopefully going forward I can be in those positions.

“I think I would have been able to come back pretty soon [after Game 6] honestly. I was getting past all these symptoms, and once I would have gotten past some of the conditioning hopefully I would have been back in the lineup.”

Certainly the Bruins missed Carlo in the postseason after he finished with six goals and 16 points along with a plus-9 while averaging 20:49 of ice time per game. The absence of both Carlo and Adam McQuaid on the penalty kill turned Boston from the NHL’s No. 1 ranked PK unit to one that allowed six power play goals (five technically, but the Game 2 game-winner was mere seconds after a Sens PP had expired), and against Ottawa’s 1-3-1 trap they certainly could have used another player in Carlo that can fairly adeptly move the puck up the ice. 

Instead the 20-year-old will head back to Colorado for the summer to train and prepare for his second NHL season after a super-solid rookie campaign, and hope that he can remain healthy next time around in the postseason after going through the entire regular season without incident until getting clocked by Ovechkin in game No. 82. 

‘No firm decision yet’ from Bjork about signing with Bruins

By Joe Haggerty April 27, 2017 1:10 PM

BOSTON – The Bruins still hold out hope they’ll be able to sign Anders Bjork this summer as he prepares to play for Team USA at the World Championships.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney said there’s an active dialogue ongoing with the Bruins prospect’s family advisor since Bjork finished a Hobey Baker-level junior season at Notre Dame and he has yet to inform the B’s brass of a final decision. 

The 20-year-old is coming off 21 goals and 52 points for a Notre Dame team that lost in the opening rounds of the Frozen Four and clearly would be a fast-skating, offensively polished winger who could potentially be a top-six left wing candidate for David Krejci’s line.

Sweeney made it clear the ball is completely in Bjork’s court at this point, but there becomes a real danger he could follow the Jimmy Vesey route to unrestricted free agency if he heads back to college for his senior season. The B’s general manager made it clear that they would like the 5-foot-11, 183-pounder in the fold, and there are plans for him next season and beyond if he decided to sign an entry-level deal this summer.

“We’ve had discussions. We’ll continue to have discussions. He hasn’t made a firm decision, whether or not he’s leaving school. So it will be his decision,” said Sweeney. “The opportunity is there for him to join us, and we’d like him to. But again, that’s his decision to make at the right time.”

Bjork, a former fifth-round pick, has clearly elevated his NHL profile since he was drafted three years ago, and also holds strong ties to Notre Dame: His father Kirt was an All-American hockey player there and his cousin, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Erik Condra, also played for the Irish. So there might be real, genuine interest for Bjork to return to Notre Dame for personal reasons, and another chance at an NCAA title with a loaded group after falling a couple of games short this season.   


 

Sweeney: Bruins still want to ‘become a deeper, more talented team’

By Joe Haggerty April 27, 2017 12:41 PM

BOSTON – As one would expect, the Bruins viewed getting back into the Stanley Cup playoffs and introducing some young players into the NHL fold this season as a positive step in the right direction. 

It was certainly better than choking down the stretch in each of the previous two seasons to miss the playoff cut by a point, and there’s no doubt the Black and Gold compass is pointed in the right direction when Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak are building up their experience to help carry Boston into the next hockey generation.

The hiring of Bruce Cassidy “to a multi-year deal” as their 28th head coach this week was also a positive move after he guided them to an 18-8-1 record down the stretch after the firing of Claude Julien. But Bruins GM Don Sweeney also cautioned at the press conference announcing Cassidy’s hiring that there is still a long way to go for the Bruins before they can be anywhere close to a legit Cup contender. That will be the challenge this summer after finally gaining a foothold.

“The way our team responded to his message, we had an aggressive bent to our game, we scored more goals and didn’t lose any of our defensive structure or foundation,” said Sweeney. “Our penalty kill remained tops in the league and our power play got better as the year went along, and to me it spoke to the change that our team responded to, our core players responded to and our young players responded to.

“I felt very comfortable moving forward that Bruce will do a great job, and that our staff overall did a very good job. We have a lot of work to do as an organization still. We want to become a deeper, more talented team from top-to-bottom. Taking one step forward, in my opinion, is not successful. It’s a good step, but we have work to do in a lot of areas if we want to continue to get better.”

Sweeney listed the “middle of the [forward] lineup, transition-minded defensemen and the backup goaltender position” as places he had in mind for offseason upgrades. Those were glaring areas of need throughout the regular season and postseason. 

More specifically on Sweeney’s to-do list: a left wing to be paired with David Krejci, a revamping of a third line that underachieved far too often and another top-four defenseman capable of moving the puck to go along with a more dependable backup goaltender situation than the Jekyll and Hyde performance from Anton Khudobin last season.

Clearly, it's a very good thing there's no level of satisfaction from the Bruins management group after getting things pointed in the proper direction. It’s an ambitious offseason checklist for Sweeney to be sure. But those are the kinds of upgrades and improvements the Bruins need if they’re to become the “deeper, more talented team” than the group that finally gained some traction this season. 


 

