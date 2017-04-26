Boston Bruins

Bean: Why we should shut up about Tuukka Rask, Part 1 million

By DJ Bean April 26, 2017 12:48 PM

I feel like I’ve written this lede roughly a thousand times, but here it goes again: When Don Sweeney took over as Bruins GM, he didn’t reinvent the salary cap. He got rid of some good players, which is essentially the only thing a GM can do when trying to create cap relief. 

At least immediately, losing Dougie Hamilton, Milan Lucic and, to a degree, Reilly Smith, did not not make the Bruins better. The goal is to have as many good players as you can afford. 

Which somehow [and I’d use the F-word here if I could] brings us to Tuukka Rask, the most polarizing athlete person in Boston world history. 

On one hand, you have people saying he makes more money than he’s worth. On the other hand, you have people saying he makes more money than he’s worth. It’s what else the respective sides say that divides them into camps of rational and foolish. 

The foolish side: They’re not contenders with him, therefore they’re not contenders because of him. 

The rational side: While not blameless, he has seen his numbers decrease as the roster in front of him has. You don’t want to keep getting rid of good players [there's a "horses vs. ponies" thing that people like to reference]. A young defense might want to have a good goaltender. 

First, the degree to which he’s overpaid: It’s up to $1 million. As previously noted, he was one of 14 goalies with a cap hit between $5.5 million and $7.5 million this season. In a season far from his best, Rask ranked eighth in save percentage among them. So is $7 million a high cap hit? Yes. Is it problematic for a team that is seemingly interested in getting good goaltending? No. 

Then there’s the question of how the Bruins could replace him if they dealt the 2014 Vezina winner. Presumably, they would be getting something in exchange for the player, which would cost cap space. From there, they would likely have to turn to free agency, which would give them options like Ben Bishop, Scott Darling, Jonathan Bernier or Brian Elliott. 

Bishop and Elliott were both worse than Rask last season -- which, again, we’ve all noted was a down year for him -- and Bernier, who has been worse throughout their careers, had similar numbers in 38 games to Rask's 65. Darling has had a higher save percentage (.919 to .915) than Rask over the past two seasons while playing less than half the games as Rask and doing so behind a vastly superior defense. 

Because the Bruins did not advance to the second round of the playoffs, my always-entertaining co-worker Mike Felger suggested Tuesday that the Bruins should replace Rask with another goalie who would not singlehandedly be able to make up for for injuries to three of the team’s top four defensemen. 

“Why pay someone seven when you can pay someone three to do the exact same thing?” Felger asked on Early Edition. 

Well that’s dumb. It’s a results-oriented business, but stealing two games while keeping the other ones close is not the same as getting swept. The team would be better with him than with a $3 million guy they’d sign. 

Also, if “did you win a playoff round” is the barometer of a good goaltender, what the hell will the Canadiens do with Carey Price? Is Cory Schneider bad? The Devils didn’t even make the playoffs. 
 
Speaking of making up for the back end, the Bruins have encouraging pieces on defense. They’re also not paying much money there as they transition. The Bruins are one of just seven teams that only has one defenseman making more than $4 million against the cap next season, and Boston’s highest-paid defender (Torey Krug) only commands $5.25 million. 

Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo are on entry-level deals. Zdeno Chara has a very team-friendly $4 million cap hit. The Bruins don’t need to spend a lot on this defense as its young players grow; paying a little extra to make sure those guys are in a more stable situation with regard to their goaltender is certainly a manageable endeavor. 

This isn’t to say that Rask shouldn’t be criticized. Go for it. Yet, it’s perplexing as to why one of the team’s good players is identified as a problem when there are far greater ones on the roster. 

The Bruins have a number of other players -- David Backes, Matt Beleskey and Jimmy Hayes among them -- who also make at least $1 million more than they probably should, and Rask is better at his job than they are at theirs. 

That’s the logical way to look at it, anyway. The Rask talk won’t stop. It might not get smarter, but it definitely won’t stop. 
 

Stafford on return to Bruins: 'I would definitely be into it'

By Joe Haggerty April 26, 2017 9:22 PM

BRIGHTON, Mass – It was a pretty eventful time in Boston for Drew Stafford even if it only amounted to less than two months when it was all said and done.

The 31-year-old Stafford was traded to the Bruins from the Winnipeg Jets at the end of February for a conditional draft pick, and became an affordable, useful trade deadline acquisition for Bruins GM Don Sweeney with four goals and eight points in 19 games for the B’s. Stafford played up and down the lines in the forward group and played both on the left and the right side during his time in Boston, and also popped in a couple of goals during the six-game playoff series against the Ottawa Senators as well.

“The goal when I got here was to try to help the team get into the playoffs any way that I could, and I really didn’t know what to expect,” said Stafford. “But everybody was really welcoming and I felt like I was put in a position right away where I could find my way a little bit. Overall this was an extremely positive experience and there are a lot of great people here throughout the organization.

Off the ice, Stafford and his wife Hali also had twins born during his B’s stint as well, and the veteran forward had been away from his wife and newborn baby when they stayed behind in his home state of Minnesota given the situation.

So it was clearly a situation that worked out for both the team and the player with Stafford providing a veteran winger that could score a little bit, and Boston giving up next-to-nothing for the rental player. Now that it’s over, however, Stafford said he loved his time in Boston and would welcome any chance to return before hitting the open free agent market on July 1.

“Absolutely. If there’s any kind of a chance [to return to Boston], I would definitely be into it. I know my wife wasn’t able to make it out here, but we had talked about it a little bit as a possibility,” said Stafford. “If they feel like it could be a good fit then we’ll cross that bridge moving forward. The business side of it kind of works itself out, but personally I loved my experience here and it would be great. We’ll see what happens.”

Stafford is coming off a two-year, $8.7 million contract he signed with the Winnipeg Jets a couple of years ago, but clearly will be getting less this time around coming off a combined eight goals and 21 points in 58 games this season for the B’s and Jets. The Bruins will obviously be setting their sights a little higher than Stafford looking for a natural left wing to pair with David Krejci next season, but perhaps he becomes an affordable free agent veteran option down the line once Sweeney implements his offseason plan. 

McAvoy added to Team USA roster, wants to make ‘big impact’ with Bruins next season

By Joe Haggerty April 26, 2017 5:12 PM

Since he wasn’t eligible to return to the AHL and join the playoff run for the Providence Bruins, 19-year-old Charlie McAvoy will instead don the Red, White and Blue and play for Team USA in next month’s World Championships in Germany and France.

It will be the fourth time that the Bruins defenseman has represented his country in a world championship event, but the first time that McAvoy will be skating for the men’s national team after crossing over into the pro ranks this spring. 

MORE BRUINS

The B’s 2016 first-round pick just finished a six-game stint in the playoffs with the Black and Gold where he totaled three assists and a minus-2 rating in while averaging a whopping 26:12 of ice time. McAvoy made all of those comparisons to Drew Doughty seem appropriate, rather than far-fetched, in his playoff performance while logging huge minutes, moving the puck, defending well enough and flashing the physical skills to be a do-it-all No. 1 NHL defenseman in the near future.

It’s fair to say he was just scratching the surface of what he can do while getting dropped into a trial-by-fire debut in the Stanley Cup playoffs, but some experience at the world championships will be another nice step toward getting him ready for full-time NHL duty next season.

“I’ve played in a couple of different jerseys this year, and I just feel so very fortunate to have been able to put on every single one of them. Each experience had its own lesson to help me grow and improve as a hockey player,” said McAvoy, who has played for Boston University, Team USA in the World Juniors, the Providence Bruins, the Boston Bruins and now Team USA in the world championships within this calendar year. “I have a quiet confidence about myself, but before you experience something like the [Stanley Cup playoffs] you don’t know how you’re going to fare. It was a credit to my teammates and a guy like Zdeno Chara that me in a position to succeed every time I was out on the ice.

“I still think there’s a lot I can learn, and I lot I can grow into. I’ve had just a small sample size of experience, but I feel like I can have a big impact on this [Bruins] team. It’s something I’ll have to work on all offseason to put myself in the best position to come in and have immediate success, but it’s something I’m committed to.”

McAvoy said at Tuesday’s break-up day that he was ineligible to return to Providence in the AHL playoffs once Boston was eliminated last weekend, and it looks like Sean Kuraly and Noel Acciari will be the only Bruins players hopping on board for the P-Bruins playoff run.

In an added bonus, McAvoy might even be able to convince fellow Bruins prospect and Notre Dame forward Anders Bjork to sign with the Black and Gold as he’ll also be on the Team USA roster looking to medal in the world championships. 
 

